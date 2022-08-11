 Champions League: Borussia Dortmund return to their roots ahead of big month | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.09.2022

Sports

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund return to their roots ahead of big month

Borussia Dortmund enjoyed the first game of the new Champions League season as Edin Terzic's side show a versatility that promises much optimism ahead of a season-defining stretch of games.

Marco Reus celebrates his opening goal

Borussia Dortmund played a familiarly fluid football on their opening European night

How good are they really has been the perpetual question around Borussia Dortmund at seemingly every stage of the last few seasons. While the long-term answer to that will likely remain the source of great debate in German football circles for years to come, the short-term answer is far more exciting.

After Dortmund's 3-0 victory over Copenhagen to start their Champions League season, it's fair to say Dortmund look really good.

Edin Terzic deserves perhaps greater praise for making this team more versatile. Two weeks after a forgettable1-0 win against Hertha that saw Dortmund cross the ball a remarkable 24 times, Dortmund, in front of the Yellow Wall full of standing fans for the first time ever in Europe, returned to the football that has made them such an attraction in the modern era.

"We played really clearly, let the ball do the work and rewarded ourselves with three superbly created goals," Terzic said afterwards.

Julian Brandt looked at his best, perfectly slicing the defense open to set up Marco Reus for the opener. Reus was scintillating, and his goal made him the club's leading European scorer with 27 goals.

"I think we're a bit more variable," Reus said afterwards of Dortmund this season compared to last with Erling Haaland. "I think Tony [Anthony Modeste] is getting better with each game. It's a different level. He's getting used to it."

Raphael Guerreiro and Gio Reyna's neat footwork in the box made for a flowing second, Jude Bellingham, who tucked away a third late on after another strong performance, boisterously controlled the midfield, even squaring up to Viktor Claesson after the Swede knocked over Reyna with his shoulder.

Dortmund's defenders were winning the ball back, driving or playing the ball forward, desperate to create a chance. It was fast and fantastic. It was Dortmund football as the modern world knew it.

What to do with Anthony?

That hasn't been the case throughout the season so far, but Terzic's ability to get this team going from pragmatic to purring has to be a reason for optimism. Sebastien Haller, who was watching on in the stands, certainly looked like a man delighted about the team he signed and hopes to soon play for.

Inevitably that optimism is tempered somewhat by what to do with the man brought in to fill the gap while Haller recovers. Anthony Modeste worked hard and might have scored in the first half when he mishit a low cross, but for a player that needs Dortmund to play one way, this was not his night. Dortmund were more flexible and fluid, and when they did cross they did so poorly - by the time he was brought off, only three of Dortmund's 15 crosses had arrived at their mark.

Borussia Dortmund fans ahead of the game vs. Copenhagen

Borussia Dortmund fans were standing in Europe for the first time

The only greater balancing act for Terzic this season will be player fitness. "After a certain point it's hard to accept," Reus told "Amazon" of his feelings about the injuries afterwards.

Thorgan Hazard's hamstring forced him off early and star keeper Gregor Kobel didn't even start due to muscle problems. Terzic probably wasn't delighted at Reyna having to play 70 minutes this soon after the American's recovery, but the raft of changes made once the contest was over are a sign of a coach distinctly aware of the need to manage his players' bodies.

Over the next five weeks, Dortmund face a season-defining run of eight games. Next is RB Leipzig, then there's the Haaland reunion before the Ruhr derby. That's followed by Cologne and Sevilla away, Bayern Munich at home, Sevilla at home and then Union Berlin away.

By the time that second round German Cup tie in Hanover comes around in mid October, the question of just how good this Dortmund team really is might be more difficult to answer. Right now though, they're really good.

Handyfotos von geflüchteten Ukrainer*innen dokumentieren das Leid des Krieges. Ort: Fan-Projekt Dortmund Datum 06.08.2022 Keywords: Borussia Dortmund, Ukraine, Bundesliga, fan culture, football

Ukrainian refugees show Borussia Dortmund fans 'fear and horror' of war 11.08.2022

Ukrainian refugees in Dortmund staged a photo exhibition in co-operation with BVB fan groups. The images, taken on the refugees' own smartphones, show the effects of Russia's war from a uniquely personal perspective.

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 27: Anthony Modeste of Borussia Dortmund celebrates their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on August 27, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: 'Who finally passed his Dortmund test? Anthony Modeste!' 27.08.2022

Anthony Modeste opened his Borussia Dortmund account in a 1-0 win away at Hertha Berlin. The French striker is a cult figure in German football, but his move from Cologne this summer raised eyebrows and drew criticism.

Die Spielerinnen der Frauen Fussballmannschaft vom BVB werden vorgestellt und von den Fans gefeiert 31.07.2022, Fussball GER, Borussia Dortmund Saisoneröffnung 2022/2023 mit Vorstellung des Profi Kaders und Legendenspiel Foto: Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto Dortmund Signal Iduna Park Nordrhein Westfalen Deutschland *** The players of the womens football team of BVB are presented and celebrated by the fans 31 07 2022, Football GER, Borussia Dortmund season opening 2022 2023 with presentation of the professional squad and legends game Photo Maik Hölter TEAM2sportphoto Dortmund Signal Iduna Park Nordrhein Westfalen Germany Team2

UEFA aiming to use momentum to drive women's football forward 23.08.2022

UEFA sees huge economic potential for women's football in Europe. DW talked to Borussia Dortmund's Svenja Schlenker after the club were praised for their concept following a recent study.