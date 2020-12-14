Champions League: Bayern to face Lazio, RB Leipzig draw Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool

The draw for the round of 16 had a bit of a "Borussia" flavor to it. How must former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre have felt as he watched in on TV as BVB legend Stephane Chapuisat assisting master of ceremonies Giorgio Marchetti (pictured above) at Nyon on Monday – if he even had the heart to watch? After all, despite his perceived failure in the Bundesliga, he did lead Dortmund to a first-place finish in this year's group stage.

Having qualified for the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in their history, the other Borussia – from Mönchengladbach were the first out to be drawn out of the bowls. Following a bit of a struggle by Chapuisat to open the next ball, Gladbach, who were runners-up in their group drew Pep Guardiola's Manchester City – who may well be more beatable than in past seasons, if the fact that they are languishing in mid-table in the Premier League is any indication.

The other Borussia – the one from Dortmund, had to wait until almost the very end to learn that they will face Sevilla, while RB Leipzig drew Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, the winners in 2019, and defending champions Bayern are to face Lazio, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time in two decades.

'Bayern are clear favorites'

In Lazio, Bayern are also facing a midtable opponent in their domestic league, while the clash between two fifth-placed teams in their domestic competitions, Sevilla and BVB – who don't even know who will be their coach in two months' time – appears to be a toss up.

Chapuisat, the former Dortmund striker who mad the draw, said he wouldn't be surprised if BVB's rivals from the south defended their title.

"Bayern are the clear favorites, but since the competition is so intense this year, anything can happen," he said before hedging his bet: "There are a lot of great teams involved."

The round of 16 is to start in the second two weeks of February.