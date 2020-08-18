Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Lyon live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final as Bayern look to give themselves a shot at the second treble in club history at Lyon's expense, Our live blog goes LIVE at 20:00 CEST, but until then get the pre-match lowdown on all the major talking points.

Fun fact!

Bayern have won every game in this season's competition, scored 39 goals in the process – the fourth highest tally in Champions League history and the best goal-per-game average of all (4.33). However, it's worth noting have lost their last four semifinals.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Those who know me do not need to be reminded that I refuse to live in the past. Of course we were happy about the result against Barcelona. But we still have plans and we all know how quickly things can happen in football. We need to look ahead, collect energy and then things start at 0-0.

From the coaches' mouth: Rudi Garcia

"My father named me Rudi because he was a huge cycling fan and back in the day there was a star German, Rudi Altig. So I guess you could say I'm a little bit German."

Fun fact!

All eight of the past meeting between Bayern and Lyon all came in the Champions League between 2000 and 2010, the latest of which was a semifinal, which the German record titleholders won comfortably 4-0 on aggregate.

From the player's mouth: Jerome Boateng

"On the whole, the atmosphere in the dressing room is very good. You can see that we do things like a family here and that shows on the pitch as well. We're all here for each other."

Fun fact!

Thomas Müller has played 113 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final; he is now the outright German record holder ahead of Philipp Lahm (112). Bayern's space invader provided an assist to one of Ivica Olic's three goals in the last meeting with Lyon back in 2010.

Possible line-ups: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Goretzka, Thiago - Perišić, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

Possible line-ups: Lyon

Lopes - Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal - Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet - Depay, Dembélé