 Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — live buildup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.08.2020

Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — live buildup

Five and a half months have passed since Bayern's commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the second leg in Munich is finally here. The German champions are determined to confirm their place in Lisbon.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller celebrating his goal in front of Chelsea's Antonio Rüdiger (Reuters/T. Melville)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — 3-0 on aggregate
Kickoff 21:00 CEST
Allianz Arena, Munich

The first leg

It seems a lifetime ago now, a football match from a different era - and in many respects, that is was it was. Coronavirus was little more than an item on the news and Bayern Munich had only recently gone top of the Bundesliga as Hansi Flick's revolution took hold.

There were even fans present at games (remember them?), and over 2,000 hardcore Bayern supporters accompanied their team to Stamford Bridge, where they protested against ticket prices and watched Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies tear Chelsea apart down the left wing in a ferocious second half.

Three away goals and Bayern had one foot in the quarterfinal - but no-one could have predicted that the rest of the tournament would only be concluded five months later, behind closed doors and in one-off games in Lisbon.

Bayern still have a second leg to negotiate in order to reach the mini-tournament in Portugal, and suddently it doesn't quite seem so straight forward. The German double winners haven't played a competitve match since the German Cup Final on July 4, whereas Chelsea were in competitive action as recently as last week - an FA Cup Final defeat to Arsenal.

Read more: Serge Gnabry provides cutting edge as Bayern Munich machine crushes Chelsea

From the coaches mouth: Hansi Flick

"If I were on the other side, I would think we have nothing to lose and would throw everything at the game. That's exactly what we expect from Chelsea."

From the coaches mouth: Frank Lampard

"We have to believe we could have the opportunity to do something special. It is a huge task, no doubt, but games have turned to big degrees, some famous games and great games."

Fun fact:

Frank Lampard was captain of the Chelsea side which came from behind to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 Champions League final - the last time Chelsea visited Munich. 

Bayern lineup prediction: Neuer — Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Goretzka, Thiago — Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho — Lewandowski

Chelsea lineup prediction: Caballero — Zouma, Rüdiger, Christensen — James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount — Barkley — Abraham, Giroud

