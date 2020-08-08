Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — live buildup

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — 3-0 on aggregate

Kickoff 21:00 CEST

Allianz Arena, Munich

The Lisbon shop window

For several Bayern players, the potential mini-tournament in Lisbon is not just a sporting chance to complete a Treble, but also a chance to showcase their talents to potential suitors.

Javi Martinez is said to have no future in Munich, and French side Stade Rennes are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old.

Philippe Coutinho has also failed to have the promised impact and will be looking to demonstrate to his parent club Barcelona that he could play a role for the Catalans.

And Thiago Alcantara is the subject of interest from Liverpool, who would need to free up funds with a sale first.

On the other hand, David Alaba, who had been flirting with the idea of leaving Bayern, preferably to Spain, is reportedly now prepared to stay, although he still hasn't put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Bayern team news

Apart from defender Benjamin Pavard (ligament injury), Hansi Flick has a full squad to choose from, including Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and Philippe Coutinho, who all missed the end of the Bundesliga season through injury.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Bayern line-up is predictable, and there is particular interest concerning the wide positions. During the 1-0 friendly win over Olympique Marseille last weekend, Ivan Perisic started in place of Kingsley Coman, as Flick opted for a more experienced, more defensive variant. Could this be his thinking ahead of potential tougher games in Lisbon?

Having said that, it may just be a precaution. Coman, reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United, missed two training sessions this week with a slight muscle problem and may not be worth the risk.

As for Pavard's absence, the Frenchman is likely to be replaced by Joshua Kimmich at right-back, with Thiago Alcantara taking his place in midfield alongside Leon Goretzka. Both Kimmich and Thiago need to be careful though: both are only one yellow card away from a suspension.

The first leg

It seems a lifetime ago now, a football match from a different era - and in many respects, that is was it was. Coronavirus was little more than an item on the news and Bayern Munich had only recently gone top of the Bundesliga as Hansi Flick's revolution took hold.

There were even fans present at games (remember them?), and over 2,000 Bayern supporters accompanied their team to Stamford Bridge, where they protested against ticket prices and watched Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies tear Chelsea apart down the left wing in a ferocious second half.

Three away goals and Bayern had one foot in the quarterfinal - but no-one could have predicted that the rest of the tournament would only be concluded five months later, behind closed doors and in one-off games in Lisbon.

Bayern still have a second leg to negotiate in order to reach the mini-tournament in Portugal, and suddently it doesn't quite seem so straight forward. The German double winners haven't played a competitve match since the German Cup Final on July 4, whereas Chelsea were in competitive action as recently as last week - an FA Cup Final defeat to Arsenal.

Read more: Serge Gnabry provides cutting edge as Bayern Munich machine crushes Chelsea

From the coaches mouth: Hansi Flick

"If I were on the other side, I would think we have nothing to lose and would throw everything at the game. That's exactly what we expect from Chelsea."

From the coaches mouth: Frank Lampard

"We have to believe we could have the opportunity to do something special. It is a huge task, no doubt, but games have turned to big degrees, some famous games and great games."

Fun fact:

Frank Lampard was captain of the Chelsea side which came from behind to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 Champions League final - the last time Chelsea visited Munich.

Bayern lineup prediction: Neuer — Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Goretzka, Thiago — Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho — Lewandowski

Chelsea lineup prediction: Caballero — Zouma, Rüdiger, Christensen — James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount — Barkley — Abraham, Giroud