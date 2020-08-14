Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona — live buildup

+++ Kickoff is at 21:00. Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST ++++

Pavard out, Coman fit

French defender Benjamin Pavard is Bayern's only injury absentee with Kingsley Coman "100 percent fit," according to Bayern coach Hansi Flick. Pavard's absence will likely mean Joshua Kimmich stays at rightback and Barcelona academy graduate Thiago continues in midfield, despite strong speculation he'll soon join Liverpool.

For the Spanish side, former Borussia Dortmund flyer Ousmane Dembele is back in contention after nine months out with a hamstring injury. But Barca boss Quique Setien is only expecting to get "perhaps a few minutes" from the Frenchman.

Rare battle of big beasts

Considering they've won the competition 10 times between them, Bayern and Barcelona have not met all that often. Surprisingly, the first European meeting came as recently as 1996, when the Germans ousted Johan Cruyff's team in the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) semifinal before going on to win the competition.

Barcelona have won only two of the eight meetings in the Champions League since then and were hammered 7-0 over the two legs by Jupp Heynckes side on their way to the treble in 2013. Two years later though, a strong performance at the Camp Nou helped Barcelona to the final in Berlin, which they would also go on to win. Indeed, the winner of every knockout tie featuring these two has gone on to claim the trophy.