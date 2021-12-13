Champions League: Bayern Munich drawn against Atletico Madrid in Round of 16

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich have been handed a tough tie against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The German record titleholders are flying the flag as the Bundesliga's sole representative in Europe's premier club competition after Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg were all knocked out in the group stages.

Bayern eyeing title number seven

Julian Nagelsmann came in targetting "maximum success" in all competitions in his debut campaign as head coach. Bayern breezed through the group stages courtesy of a flawless record of six wins in six, scored 22 times, whilst conceding just three goals and played their part in knocking out Spanish giants Barcelona with two statement wins.

Last season Bayern fell short in the quarter finals against Paris-Saint Germain and are looking for an improved run this season starting with two ties against Atletico Madrid. "We respect every opponents, but we don't fear anyone," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"We know what they're capable of and how they play football. We've faced them in the group stages last season and beat them well. They're a top team, reigning La Liga champions, which will demand we produce a top performance and defend as a united front."

Julian Nagelsmann also has previous experience of facing off against Diego Simeone from the finals tournament in Lisbon in 2020.

"It will be a interesting match-up. Bayern met them in the group stages last season, I played them with Leipzig in the quarter finals the season before so there are a few points to touch on," said Nagelsmann in his press conference on Monday.

"They're a club that have been successful for several years in Europe and, for several years, have worked with the same head coach who is incredibly emotional. So too is their style of play, sitting deep, defending with passion and posing a real threat on the counter. It'll make for an exciting tie."

The Champions League Round of 16 first legs will be played on February 22 or 23, while the second legs take place on March 8 or 9.

Dortmund and Leipzig learn Europa League fate

After being knocked out of the Champions League Dortmund and Leipzig dropped into the Europa League Round of 32 draw on Monday, after finishing third in their respective groups.

Featuring in the knockout stages of European competition for a tenth straight season, BVB were pitted against Scottish side Rangers.

"The Europa League is the only title Borussia Dortmund is still missing," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. "We have to accept our fate and work to win the Europa League."

Leipzig, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Real Sociedad, who currently sit fifth in La Liga. In the new format of the competition, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt received a bye to the Round of 16 after finising top of their groups. Germany is still yet to produce a title winner since the Europa League's rebranding in 2009.