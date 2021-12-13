Champions League: Bayern Munich drawn against Atletico Madrid in Round of 16

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich have been handed a tough tie against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The German record titleholders are flying the flag as the Bundesliga's sole representative in Europe's premier club competition after Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg were all knocked out in the group stages.

Bayern eyeing title number seven

Julian Nagelsmann came in targetting "maximum success" in all competitions in his debut campaign as head coach. Bayern breezed through the group stages courtesy of a flawless record of six wins in six, scored 22 times, whilst conceding just three goals and played their part in knocking out Spanish giants Barcelona with two statement wins.

Last season Bayern fell short in the quarter finals against Paris-Saint Germain and are looking for an improved run this season starting with two ties against Atletico Madrid. "We respect every opponents, but we don't fear anyone," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"We know what they're capable of and how they play football. We've faced them in the group stages last season and beat them well. They're a top team, reigning La Liga champions, which will demand we produce a top performance and defend as a united front."

More to follow...