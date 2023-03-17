Bayern draw Manchester City in Champions League quarters

  1. Skip to content
42 minutes ago

Bayern Munich will reunite with some familiar faces, including former coach Pep Guardiola and superstar striker Erling Haaland, when they take on Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OpVU

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were paired with Manchester City in Friday's Champions League quarterfinal draw, setting up a date with former coach Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola, 52, was Bayern's head coach from 2013-2016, repositioning the club after its treble-winning season in 2012-13. He won three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and leading the club to the Champions League semifinals three consecutive seasons.

He became Manchester City's manager in 2016 and has coached there since, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups. The Spanish coach has not won a Champions League title since 2011 with Barcelona, his first coaching job.

Bayern will also be reaquainted with Erling Haaland, Manchester City's superstar goal scorer who spent the previous two and a half seasons at Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker has scored five goals in seven games against the Bavarians.

"Our fans and football fans around the world can be very excited for this clash," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said. "It will be a reunion with Pep Guardiola, with Erling Haaland, with many well known players from the Bundesliga."

The two heavyweight clubs have played six matches against each other in their history, all in the Champions League group stages, making this quarterfinal tie their first knockout clash. 

"Whoever wants to win the Champions League has to be the best," said Kahn. "It is a challenge, and we take it on gladly."

dv (dpa, SID)


