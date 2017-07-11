Champions League: Bayern draw PSG and Dortmund face City

Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich were matched with Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinals of this year's Champions League.

The clash is a rematch of last year's final, which Bayern went on to win. Bayern beat PSG 1-0 last August, behind closed doors in Lisbon. The Bavarians are seeking a seventh European Cup having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 games in the Champions League since the beginning of last season.

Travel curbs likely to play a part

Meanwhile, German runners-up Borussia Dortmund are paired with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City. The English side, managed by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, are favorites to go through. Travel restrictions between the UK and Germany could also have an impact on where the tie will be played.

Real Madrid play Jurgen Klopp's winners Liverpool, who won the title in 2019. The meeting is another re-run of a recent final, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev in 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles to date.

That tie, too, could be affected by COVID travel restrictions. Both legs of Liverpool's tie against RB Leipzig in the last round were played in Budapest, as were both legs of City's last-16 tie against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Thomas Müller – 47 goals* A member of the 2014 German team that won the World Cup, Thomas Müller is knocking on the door of the top 10. At the age of 19, Müller scored his first of 47 Champions League goals for Bayern Munich in a 7-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in March 2009. He won the Champions League twice with Bayern, in 2012-13 and 2019-20 (*as of March 15, 2021)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 48 goals* Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 48 goals in the Champions League have been spread over six different clubs: Ajax (6 goals), Juventus (3), Inter Milan (6), Barcelona (4), AC Milan (9) and Paris Saint-Germain (20). Despite all that club hopping, he has never managed to be with the right team at the right time to lift the Champions League trophy. (*as of March 15, 2021)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Andriy Shevchenko – 48 goals Like Ibrahimovic, the Ukrainian, who has long since ended his career, scored 48 times in the Champions League. Unlike the Swede, though, he won the title – with AC Milan in 2002-03. The striker scored 29 Champions League goals for Milan, 15 for Dynamo Kyiv and four for Chelsea.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Alfredo di Stefano – 49 goals The Argentine striker (right) helped Real Madrid become champions of Europe five years running between 1956 and 1960, when the competition was still a straight knock-out tournament known as the European Cup. Alfredo di Stefano, who passed away in 2014, was regarded as one of the best players in the world during his 11 years at Real, between 1953 and 1964.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Thierry Henry – 50 goals The French striker cracked the half-century mark over his long career in the Champions League, finding the back of the net for three clubs: Monaco (7 goals), Arsenal (35) and Barcelona (8). Having won the World Cup with France in 1998, Henry would also go on to win the Champions League with Barca in 2008-09.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56 goals Dutch striker Rutgerus Johannes Martinus van Nistelrooij scored for three clubs in the Champions League: PSV Eindhoven (8 goals), Manchester United (35) and Real Madrid (13). Van Nistelrooy failed to win a Champions League title, but he was the top scorer in Europe's top competition in three different seasons.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Karim Benzema – 70 goals* The Frenchman made his scoring debut in the Champions League for Lyon at the tender age of 18. Karim Benzema left Lyon in 2009 and has since helped Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy four times. He has a total of 69 goals in Europe's most prestigious club competition. (*as of March 16, 2021)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Raul – 71 goals Raul is truly a legend at Real Madrid. The long-time captain made more appearances for Real than any other player, with 550 games in La Liga and 132 in the Champions League. He also led Real to the Champions League title three times. Raul scored five of his 71 Champions League goals during his two-year stint with Schalke in the twilight of his career.

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Robert Lewandowski – 73 goals* In third place in the all-time scorer's list is The Best FIFA Men's Player of 2020, Robert Lewandowski. The Poland striker secured that honor in part by becoming the top scorer in the Champions League in 2019-20 with 15 goals. Over his Champions League career he has found the back of the net 17 times for Borussia Dortmund and 56 times for Bayern. (*as of March 17, 2021)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Lionel Messi – 120 goals* Even if Barcelona aren't the outfit they once were, there's one thing that remains a constant – Lionel Messi's nose for goal. The diminutive Argentine has scored 120 goals in his Champions League career so far. He has been the competition's top scorer six times and has led Barca to the title three times. (*as of March 15, 2021)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) Cristiano Ronaldo – 134 goals* It's no coincidence that the Portuguese superstar has won the Champions League five times. Wherever he has played, whether it be Manchester United (15 goals), Real Madrid (105) or now Juventus (14) – Cristiano Ronaldo has always found the back of the net. With 134 goals, Ronaldo is the undisputed top scorer in Europe's top club competition. (*as of March 15, 2021) Author: Stefan Nestler



The semifinals are due to be played in late April and early May, with the final expected to be on May 29 in Istanbul.

rc/rt (AFP, dpa, AP)