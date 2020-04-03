Champions League 2013: The night German football stole the show in London

This was German football's moment.
Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund arrived in this hugely anticipated Champions League final in London having topped their respective groups. Both had beaten Spanish teams, the dominant force in Europe, in the semifinals.
Bayern had dismantled Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate in one of the greatest modern semifinal maulings in the competition's history, while Robert Lewandowski's special four-goal performance in the first leg against Real Madridwas enough to see them through their tie.
Bayern were purring. Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and 'Robbery' were in the midst of their peak years. And in Jupp Heynckes they had a wise, taciturn leader who was a perfect fit in Bavaria.
The same could be said of his counterpart Jürgen Klopp, a head coach who reignited the fires of passion and had everyone believing. Dortmund were flowing, riding the wave of a special spell in club history and, coming off a domestic double, they represented the exciting upstarts who were full of flair and youth.
Pre-match in Wembley was breathtaking, if a little OTT at times
With the stage of a European final the biggest possible, the match-up an advertisement of German football, and the added sprinkling of drama that BVB's star Mario Götze (who missed out through injury) would be leaving for Bayern come the end of the season, this was a final to savour.
After a pre-match opening ceremony that included knights fighting with swords and Lars Ricken and Paul Breitner dressed as captains of their respective guards, it was finally time for football.
Dortmund failed to make the most of a strong start, something they would ultimately pay the price for. Both Manuel Neuer and Roman Weidenfeller were in fine form, and Arjen Robben missed a handful of chances, but the real talking point came in the first half when Franck Ribery avoided a booking for a flailing arm that caught Lewandowski. It was one of many turning points, but with Ribery cautioned later in the game, Dortmund fans were left frustrated.
For Arjen Robben, victory, courtesy of his late goal, was sweet after a poor performance in the final the year before
After the break, Bayern's pressure grew and eventually Mario Mandzukic made it count.
With Bayern seemingly in charge and beyond challenge, Dortmund showed their colours to be true when they equalised from the penalty spot after Dante clumsily kicked Marco Reus in the stomach in the box. Even more bizarrely, the Brazilian defender, already on a yellow, avoided a second card, but thanks to Ilkay Gündogan, Dortmund had at least levelled the scores.
With 20 minutes to go, the anticipation of beforehand suddenly turned into overwhelming tension. Not only were Bayern out for European and domestic revenge after a few years of hurt, not only were Dortmund looking to deny Bayern in Europe and sweep up more hearts with their furious football, but this game was also a showcase for German football.
Neven Subotic made a brilliant clearance off the line and then another great, lunging tackle to keep Dortmund in the game. Ribery produced a key interception in his own box before Lewandowski matched the Frenchman's ability to escape a sending off with a tread on Jerome Boateng's ankle.
For Klopp, it was a case of so close and yet so far as his side fell agonizingly short
With Weidenfeller keeping Bayern at bay, extra-time beckoned, and many watching on wanted nothing more than to enjoy 30 more minutes of this thrilling game of football.
‘Robbery' had other plans though. In the 89th minute, Ribery controlled a long ball, flicked it on to Robben. The Dutchman snuck through a Dortmund defence stuck in slow-motion to send the ball trickling over the line. The red part of Wembley erupted in elation, the makeshift yellow wall (more arch in shape) crumbled.
For Robben, who had missed an extra-time penalty in the "Finale dahoam” the year before and spurned a number of chances on the night in Wembley, the redemption couldn't have been sweeter. For Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger, it was the silverware to legitimise the golden generation label.
The quiet presence of Jupp Heynckes proved a masterstroke for Bayern in their treble winning season
Klopp was gracious in defeat, recognising the magical charm of Heynckes sealing his second Champions League title. By the end of the season, he guided Bayern to a special treble, including a league title won with a whopping 91 points, 98 goals scored and just 18 conceded.
A year later, German football peaked with the national team winning the World Cup in Brazil. This final in Wembley was the springboard.
It came before Bayern had rediscovered their marauding dominance and before the Bundesliga suffered to reveal its hidden delights.
In 2013 in London, Bayern were crowned champions of Europe, as the Bundesliga became everyone's new favorite league.
A bright night in London
After their agonizing home defeat on penalties to Chelsea in last year's Champions League final, Bayern Munich finally got their moment of glory at Wembley in London. The clash with Borussia Dortmund was the first all-German Champions League final ever played. More than 86,000 fans were crammed in for the sold-out final, with more than 300 million watching on televisions around the world.
Schweini's early scare
Bayern's midfield dynamo Bastian Schweinsteiger picked up a knock 25 minutes before the game even began, colliding with team mate Mario Mandzukic in the warm-up. He was treated with an ice pack and could be seen holding his ankle long after the collision. Still, vice captain "Schweini" took to the field as planned - he warmed to the occasion after a slow start in the first half.
German guests of honor
Chancellor Angela Merkel and German football association (DFB) President Wolfgang Niersbach were among the famous German faces on hand. Officially, at least, both were in a position to be neutral as Germany's best fought it out between themselves. Who knows if they harbored any secret alliances? Neither's likely to be crass enough to let it slip even if that's the case.
Dortmund start strongly
Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said "the burden of being favorites" weighed heavy early in the game. For 20 minutes and more, Dortmund dominated proceedings - testing German national goalie Manuel Neuer on a number of occasions. Bayern's keeper held firm against Robert Lewandowski (shooting in this shot) and friends. It took more than 20 minutes for Bayern to finally put a shot on target.
Ribery dodges a bullet
Franck Ribery's temper got the better of him on 25 minutes. Trying to "liberate" himself from the close marking of Robert Lewandowski, Ribery swung an arm in the Bayern player's direction. Italian official Nicola Rizzoli erred on the side of caution, warning both players for their indiscretion but keeping his cards in his pocket. Ribery might have seen red on another day.
Dante enters the book
Rizzoli finally reached for a card around the half-hour mark, cautioning Dante for a clumsy foul on Marco Reus. With what was to come later, Dante could also count himself a little fortunate to see out all 90 minutes in a match with plenty of bite.
Wakey-wakey, Bayern
With almost 30 minutes played, Bayern's attacking machine roared into action. Mario Mandzukic tested Roman Weidenfeller from close range with his head. But Dortmund's non-international German keeper showed he's no slouch between the sticks either, getting his fingertips to the shot. The floodgates then opened, Weidenfeller twice denied Arjen Robben in one-on-one's before half time.
First blood to Bayern, in second half
After a goalless first 45, Bayern came out on song in the second period. The Bavarians finally broke Dortmund down after 60 minutes. Ribery and Robben combined down the left, with Robben able to cut the ball across goal. Weidenfeller was out of position, Marcel Schmelzer couldn't reach the ball on the line for Dortmund, so Mario Mandzukic accepted the gift, tapping home from point-blank range.
Dante floors Reus again, this time in the box
Dante and Reus' next collision yielded a penalty for Dortmund. The Brazilian defender leapt in, missing the ball and striking Reus' pelvis instead. Ilkay Gündogan lined up the penalty and tied the score with 68 minutes on the clock. Manuel Neuer, who saved a Dortmund penalty in the Bundesliga when last the two sides met, dived the wrong way and couldn't deny the German international.
Subotic saves Dortmund on the line
Neven Subotic provided the defensive highlight of the game minutes after the equalizer. Bayern broke away down the right through Thomas Müller. Weidenfeller committed himself, Müller passed across the gaping net, with Robben hovering at the far post. But Subotic slid across the goal to desperately prod the ball to safety and stop a certain goal. Having conceded, Bayern found another gear.
Robben at last!
Arjen Robben had probably missed more chances than anyone in the course of the evening, sometimes cutting a nervous figure in front of goal. But he hit the one that mattered most. With 88 minutes played, Robben picked up a classy flick from Ribery and slid between three Dortmund defenders. The Dutchman made no mistake close in against Wedienfeller. Dortmund trailed 2-1, with just seconds to play.
One hand on the trophy
Bayern's collective, unbridled joy celebrating Robben's goal showed what a weight the shot had lifted from the side's shoulders. The game, however, was not quite over - and as Brian Clough once said: "It only takes a second to score a goal." That said, Dortmund really did have just seconds to turn the tie again - a tall order after Bayern's dominant showing in the final 20 minutes.
Victory for Bayern
Ref Rizzoli blew his whistle one last time and Bayern erupted with glee. The Munich club claimed the 2013 Champions League, Bayern's fifth overall in the competition, their first since 2001. The players hugged, match-winner Robben shed a few joyous tears, while coach Jupp Heynckes continued his remarkable career swansong. The first compliments for Heynckes hailed from Dortmund coach Jürgen Klopp.
Football's coming "Hoam"
Bayern's proud cup holders could count on similar feelings in Bavaria. With their own special dialectic take on the German language, the Bavarian word for "Heim" (home) has a little of an English ring to it: it's written "hoam." Bayern players celebrated afterwards wearing t-shirts that played on the English football lyric: with "Football is coming hoam" replacing the famed original.
Author: Calle Kops / Mark Hallam