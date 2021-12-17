Chamber music at Moritzburg castle

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Moritzburg castle is one of Saxony’s most iconic landmarks. It also hosts an annual chamber music festival that’s not to be missed.
A tour of the cultural treasures of the eastern German state of Saxony kicks off DW's multimedia series "Destination Culture" on November 6.
"Destination Culture" combines travel with culture by presenting unique destinations that are worth seeing, especially from a cultural point of view.
