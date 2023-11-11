Challenging stereotypes - A beauty salon for everyone

Mara Hesse is a freelance make-up artist and anti-racist activist. As a Muslim woman born in Germany, she has experienced discrimination herself time and again. That is why she works as a make-up artist in the "Grand Beauty" salon in Leipzig. Performance artist Frauke Frech founded the salon with the idea to use the body-related services to create encounters and conversations that would otherwise not take place, and to break down prejudices. After all, xenophobia is a problem in Leipzig-Grünau, where the salon is located.