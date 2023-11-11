  1. Skip to content
Challenging stereotypes - A beauty salon for everyone

November 11, 2023

At the "Grand Beauty" salon in Leipzig, people with a refugee or migrant background work as hairdressers, make-up artists and manicurists on a donation basis, with the goal to uproot prejudices.

Mara Hesse is a freelance make-up artist and anti-racist activist. As a Muslim woman born in Germany, she has experienced discrimination herself time and again. That is why she works as a make-up artist in the "Grand Beauty" salon in Leipzig. Performance artist Frauke Frech founded the salon with the idea to use the body-related services to create encounters and conversations that would otherwise not take place, and to break down prejudices. After all, xenophobia is a problem in Leipzig-Grünau, where the salon is located.

About the show

Reporter — On Location

DW's on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

