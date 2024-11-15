Argentina after one year of President Milei

Argentina after one year of President MileiNovember 15, 2024
Argentina’s poverty rate has soared to over 50% since Javier Milei took office. Many young voters opted for Milei because they wanted a radical break from the previous government. Many Argentinians in the business community are also hoping Milei's "shock therapy” will improve the economic situation - while others are stunned by the president's harsh reforms.
In his first year in office, Milei did not hold back, abolishing many ministries, scaling back publicly funded media and cutting many subsidies. We hear from both supporters and opponents of the president and his policies, including farmers, students, pensioners, trade unionists, journalists and entrepreneurs.
