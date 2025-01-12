Chad's ruling party wins majority in boycotted election

President Mahamat Idriss Deby's ruling party in Chad has won two-thirds of the seats in a legislative election shunned by much of the opposition last month, provisional results show.

Results of Chad's parliamentary election held last month showed the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) of President Mahamat Idriss Deby having won a majority.

While the election was boycotted by opposition parties, Deby and his government have touted them as the final stage in a transition to democracy.

What we know about the elections

Deby's MPS secured 124 of the 188 seats in the country's National Assembly, the National Elections Management Agency (ANGE) said, with the participation rate put at 51.56%.

Agency head Ahmed Bartchiret said 38 political groupings would be represented in the assembly after presenting Saturday province-by-province results. However, it was unclear how parliamentary seats would be split among non-MPS representatives.

Opposition leader Succes Masra's Transformateurs (Transformers) party and several others boycotted the election, saying it lacked transparency and that it would be skewed, an allegation that the government denied.

How did Deby become president?

Deby was elected president in another vote in May, three years after he declared himself interim leader. That declaration came after insurgents killed his father, who had been president for three decades, on the battlefield in the North Chad Offensive in 2021.

Since his election, Chad has ended its defense cooperation pact with France and threatened to leave a regional security force.

The breaking of military ties with Paris echoes moves in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which have all expelled troops of former colonial power France, moving closer to Russia.

The Chadian government said that security forces this week had stopped an attack on the presidency that it described as a "destabilization attempt."

