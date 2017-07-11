Chad's ex-president Hissene Habre dies in Senegal jail

Hissene Habre, the former Chadian president, died on Tuesday, Senegal's justice ministry announced.

The 79-year-old Habre had been serving a life sentence in a Senegalese prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity. He died of COVID-19, local media reported.

"Habre is in his Lord's hands," Justice Minister Malick Sall said on television channel TFM.

An ally of the West during the Cold War, he was ousted in a coup in 1990, at which point he fled to Senegal. His 8 years in power were marked by a violent crackdown against dissent.

Habre's government's repression resulted in the deaths of 40,000 people, according to investigators.

A feared security service headed by members of Habre's Gorane ethnic group was allocated to every village in the country, recording all perceived transgressions against the regime, they said.

Offenses that merited arrest included speaking ill of Habre and listening to "enemy'' radio stations.

Death of a 'pitiless dictator'

The former leader of the landlocked central African country was sentenced during an African Union-backed trial in Dakar in 2016 for rape and ordering the killing of political opponents.

The ex-dictator was released on furlough for two months last year to protect him from catching coronavirus.

Reed Brody, a lawyer representing Habre's victims, told AFP that there had been calls to vaccinate him against the virus.

Habre will "go down in history as one of the world's most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people to seize and maintain power," Brody said.

