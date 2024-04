Tainã Mansani

04/11/2024 April 11, 2024

In Chad, the presidential campaign for the May 6 election starts on Sunday, April 14. The international community will be closely watching the election in the country considered France’s last point of influence in the Sahel region. Mahamat Idriss Deby, who assumed power in 2021, and has since pursued stronger ties with Paris, is likely to win.