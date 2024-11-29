Chad to end security cooperation with France

The Central African country has announced the termination of its military cooperation agreement with France. The Chadian Foreign Ministry said the country wants to fully assert its sovereignty.

Chad said on Thursday that it was ending its defense cooperation pact with former colonial power France in a decision that could see French soldiers withdraw from the Central African country.

"The government of the Republic of Chad informs national and international opinion of its decision to end the accord in the field of defense signed with the French Republic," Chad's Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement on his ministry's official Facebook page.

However, "This is not a break with France like Niger or elsewhere," Koulamallah told AFP.

Chad spurns French support

The former colony said that the country wanted to fully assert its sovereignty after 64 years of independence from France.

It added that the move to end the military cooperation accord would enable Chad — an important Western ally in the fight against Islamic militants in the region — to redefine its strategic partnerships.

Around 1,000 French troops are stationed in Chad. There was no immediate statement from France.

Thursday's announcement came just a few hours after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited the country.

Another setback for France

Over the last two years, France has been forced to pull out its troops from three Western African countries — Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso — following military coups.

In some cases, they have gone on to seek closer ties with China and Russia.

In another blow to France's position in Africa, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye told French TV on Thursday that it was inappropriate for French troops to maintain a presence in his country.

dvv/ab (Reuters, AFP)