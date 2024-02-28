Chad: Shooting heard capital after deadly attack

Gunfire has been reported in the Chadian capital, close to an opposition party headquarters. Earlier, several people are reported to have died in a clash near Chad's internal security agency headquarters.

Reports emerged of heavy gunfire in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, on Wednesday after fighting near the headquarters of the country's internal security agency turned deadly.

The violence comes ahead of a presidential election set to take place in May and June that could return the country to constitutional rule three years after the military seized power.

What we know so far

The sounds of gunfire came from close to the headquarters of the Socialist Party Without Borders opposition party (PSF).

The army was understood to have been subsequently deployed around the PSF offices. Meanwhile, all roads leading to the security agency headquarters were blocked.

A PSF official told the AFP news agency that Kalashnikov assault rifles and teargas grenades had been used.

Earlier attack blamed on opposition

A government statement claimed the state security offices had been attacked by PSF members, leading to several deaths.

The government said the attack came after PSF member Ahmed Torabi was arrested and accused of an assassination attempt against the president of the supreme court, Samir Adam Annour.

It added that the situation appeared to have "taken a dramatic turn" with "a deliberate attack by accomplices of this individual led by elements of the PSF."

However, the Chadian government said "the perpetrators of this act have been arrested or are being sought and will be prosecuted."

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)