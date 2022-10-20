Protests erupt in Chad amid anger over junta's rule

Chadians are outraged over junta ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby's second swearing-in as president. The demonstration comes on the date when the military originally promised to cede power to civilians.

Pro-democracy demonstrators clashed with police in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, on Thursday, defying a government ban.

The demonstrations occurred on the date when the military originally promised it would cede power to civilians.

Several parts of N'Djamena were barricaded, with police reportedly firing smoke and tear gas at protesters.

News agency AFP reported that five people have "died from gunshots" in the protests to date, based on hospital sources.

What do we know so far?

The protesters are angered by the country's continued military rule, with junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby recently being sworn in as president for a second time.

Schools and universities were shuttered during the uprising, with opposition groups such as the Transformers party lamenting the crackdown.

"They're firing on us. They are killing our people," Transformers party chief Succes Masra tweeted. He posted footage of what he said were gunshots being fired at ambulances.

Demonstrators set fire to the party headquarters of newly appointed Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo.

"Our headquarters were ransacked and then set on fire this morning," National Union for Democracy and Renewal Vice-President Celestin Topona told Reuters by phone. "The guard was almost lynched by violent protesters."

Crisis follows power vacuum left by late president

Chad has been thrown into turmoil following the death of Deby's father, former President Idriss Deby Itno. The elder Deby was kiled in 2021 during fighting with the Front for Change and Concord (FACT) rebel group.

Idriss Deby Itno ruled the country for 30 years, after coming to power in a coup in 1990. He cracked down on the opposition and human rights during his tenure, with the Chadian economy also languishing under his rule.

The younger 38-year-old Deby took power in April 2021 and originally vowed a restoration of civilian rule in 18 months. Earlier this month, Mahamat Deby reneged on his promise, delaying elections to October 2024 and becoming the "transitional" president of Chad.

In addition to a political crisis and economic malaise, Chad is also experiencing devastating flooding, which is affecting over one million people in the impoverished country. Mahamat Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, to "better contain and manage this national disaster situation."

Deby said the waters have "swallowed up more than 465,000 hectares of fields and 19,000 heads of livestock." He called the situation "extremely worrying" and said the most at-risk areas are the capital and its surrounding areas.

wd/ar (AFP, Reuters)