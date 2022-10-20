Protests erupt in Chad amid anger over junta's rule

"Our headquarters were ransacked and then set on fire this morning," National Union for Democracy and Renewal Vice-President Celestin Topona told Reuters by phone. "The guard was almost lynched by violent protesters."
Chad protests
Crisis follows power vacuum left by late president
Chad has been thrown into turmoil following the death of Deby's father, former President Idriss Deby Itno. The elder Deby was kiled in 2021 during fighting with the Front for Change and Concord (FACT) rebel group.
Idriss Deby Itno ruled the country for 30 years, after coming to power in a coup in 1990. He cracked down on the opposition and human rights during his tenure, with the Chadian economy also languishing under his rule.
The younger 38-year-old Deby took power in April 2021 and originally vowed a restoration of civilian rule in 18 months. Earlier this month, Mahamat Deby reneged on his promise, delaying elections to October 2024 and becoming the "transitional" president of Chad.
In addition to a political crisis and economic malaise, Chad is also experiencing devastating flooding, which is affecting over one million people in the impoverished country. Mahamat Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, to "better contain and manage this national disaster situation."
Deby said the waters have "swallowed up more than 465,000 hectares of fields and 19,000 heads of livestock." He called the situation "extremely worrying" and said the most at-risk areas are the capital and its surrounding areas.