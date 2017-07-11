Chad holds funeral for late President Idris Deby Itno

Chad's late President Idris Deby Itno was laid to rest on Friday in a funeral ceremony held amid uncertainty over the country's democratic future.

The central African nation was thrown into turmoil after the military announced Deby's death on Tuesday, just one day after his reelection for a 6th term in office.

French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes to the slain leader, telling the audience that France would seek to defend the stability of its former colony.

A close ally to Western powers, Deby was in charge of Chad's central role in counterterrorism operations in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where various Islamist extremist groups operate.

Military officials attend the service honoring Deby

Macron calls for 'stability, inclusion, dialogue'

Thousands of people, including African leaders and dignitaries, gathered at the main square in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, to pay tribute to the late president.

Macron, in his speech, said "you lived as a soldier, you died as a soldier, weapons in your hands."

"France will not let anybody put into question or threaten today or tomorrow Chad's stability and integrity," he said.

But Macron, the only Western leader in attendance, also called on the newly-appointed military government to foster "stability, inclusion, dialogue, democratic transition."

Macron described Deby as a friend and courageous soldier who had given his life to his country

Honoring the longtime leader

Deby's coffin, draped in a national flag, was carried on a military truck flanked by a motorcycle escort.

The funeral was followed by prayers to commemorate Deby's death at the city's Grand Mosque.

Deby's remains were then flown to the country's far east, where he was to be laid to rest alongside his father near his birthplace Berdoba.

General Mahamat Idriss Deby, the late president's son, has pledged to hold elections in 18 months

Who is in charge in Chad now?

A military council led by Deby's son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has taken power. French politicians have been relatively uncritical of the transition of power, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian describing the steps as necessary to ensure security amid "exceptional circumstances" earlier this week.

Opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby have deemed the takeover a coup, but Mahamat Deby said Chad would hold democratic elections in 18 months.

The International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH) said there had been "terrible repression" under Deby, and urged a swift return to civilian rule.

The military council has warned that the fight over power in Chad was not yet over.

The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebel group, which is believed to have killed the late president, has reportedly threatened to depose his son.

How did Deby die?

Deby's reelection came amid boycott calls and criticism for cracking down on the opposition and shutting down the internet.

FACT, based in the country's north, had called for Deby to resign and attacked a border post on Monday, advancing towards N'Djamena.

Deby's campaign said he was headed to the northern part of the country to join troops in fighting terrorists. The military later said he was fatally wounded during his visit to the front lines of the battle against FACT.

fb,nm/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)