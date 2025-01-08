Chad: Gunfire heard near presidency in N'Djamena

Residents said they heard gunshots near the presidential compound, according to reports. Shortly afterwards, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said the situation was "under control."

Gunshots were heard on Wednesday evening near the presidency in the capital of Chad, N'Djamena.

Convoys of military vehicles were seen driving toward the presidency too, the news agency Reuters reported.

According to the AFP news agency, a security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound while all roads leading to the presidency have been blocked, adding that tanks could be seen on the streets of N'Djamena.

Infrastructure Minister says 'situation is under control'

Shortly after the initial reports of gunfire, Chad's Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said the situation was being dealt with.

"Nothing serious, no panic, the situation is under control," he posted on Facebook without giving further details.

Wednesday's gunshots come less than two weeks after the African country held contested legislative, provincial, and local elections.

Chad's government hailed the elections a key step towards ending military rule, but it was marked by low turnout and accusations of fraud from the country's opposition, which boycotted the polls leaving the field open to candidates aligned with Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh your browser for updates.

