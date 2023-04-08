Chad expels German ambassador over 'impolite' attitude

In a terse, short statement, Chad's Communication Ministry gave the German ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

Chad has ordered the German ambassador to leave the country due to his "impolite attitude" and "lack of respect for diplomatic customs," the country's Communication Ministry said.

Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke, who has been serving as Germany's ambassador to Chad since 2021, was given 48 hours to leave the central African country on Friday.

The two-line statement posted by the ministry did not expand on the reasons it gave for Kricke's expulsion.

The German Foreign Office said the reasons for the ambassador's expulsion were not clear, adding that it was in contact with the government in Chad.

"The reasons that the government of Chad put forward as a justification for declaring our ambassador in N'Djamena a persona non grata are completely incomprehensible," a spokesperson told DW.

Concern over democracy in Chad

A source in Chad's goverment told the French news agency AFP that Kricke was seen as "interfering too much" and making divisive remarks.

He had been warned on several occasions, the source added.

The country has been ruled by a transitional military government headed by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno since April 2021.

It had initially promised to hand over power by October last year but has since extended the deadline for another two years.

The government violently put down opposition demonstrations.

The German Embassy joined others, such as France, Spain and the Netherlands, in expressing concern over the delayed return to democracy.

