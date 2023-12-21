  1. Skip to content
Chad beefs up meat exports as Sudan struggles to meet demand

Lolade Adewuyi
December 21, 2023

Sudan is a major beef exporter, but its ongoing war means it can't meet customers' demands. That leaves an opening for its neighbor Chad, which typically exports cattle, but now sees an opportunity to diversify its produce to offer processed beef.

