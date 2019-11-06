CGI James Dean to star in new movie 64 years after his death

James Dean, the era-defining actor who has been dead for more than 60 years, will be resurrected thanks to the magic of CGI to star in a new film, Finding Jack.
Best known for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, Dean died in 1955 in a car crash at the age of 24. Now he's been posthumously cast in his fourth film, a Vietnam-era action drama.
Directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family in an adaptation of Gareth Crocker's novel. The book tells the story of how more than 10,000 military dogs were abandoned at the end of the Vietnam War.
Dean will play a supporting character named Rogan in a secondary lead role. Dean will be reanimated on the big screen by a "full body" CGI using actual footage and photos.
The director Anton Ernst told the Hollywood Reporter: "We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean."
"We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."
Pre-production on Finding Jack begins later this month with a tentative release date of November 11, 2020, which is Veterans Day in the US.
Remembering James Dean 60 years on
James Dean: The epitome of cool
He was self-assured and utterly carefree. Images like this one, from his last film "Giant," ensure that James Dean will remain in our collective memory as a role model for being laid back.
James Dean's family tragedy
The actor was born on February 8, 1931, and grew up in the Midwestern state of Indiana in the US. His mother died of cancer at the age of 29, when James was just nine. He was raised by his grandmother and aunt.
Laying the foundation in rural Indiana
James Dean discovered his interest in acting, art and dance early on. In the rural Midwest where his family lived, he participated in school theater groups and learned to dance, make music and do pottery. Pictured is his boyhood home in Fairmount, Indiana.
Beginning with bit parts
James Dean began acting at a young age, participating in private theater groups. He also got small roles in stage and television productions. He made his cinema debut in 1951 with an appearance in "Fixed Bayonets!" under director Sam Fuller.
James Dean's big break
His first major film role shot him to fame. The in-demand director Elia Kazan cast the young Dean in his drama, "East of Eden" in 1955. The makers of the movie intentionally geared the actor into an iconic figure.
The cool, unruly rebel
His second major film solidified James Dean's 'cool' status. In Nicholas Ray's classic "Rebel Without a Cause," Dean played the role of his life: the insubordinate American teen.
James Dean's last leading role
George Steven's "Giant" (released in 1956) was the last movie James Dean starred in. He died in a car accident in 1955 before the film was edited. In the picture on early 20th-century American society, Dean played alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.
The faster, the better
James Dean was always interested in fast cars. With the money he earned from his early films, he bought fancy sports cars and participated in car races.
Shocking death at 24
On September 30, 1955, James Dean crashed his car at an intersection in California. At first, his speeding was thought to be the cause of the accident. But it was later determined that the actor wasn't responsible. Images of his destroyed car were overwhelming for his fans.
The legend lives on
The cult surrounding James Dean began shortly after his death. He remains one of the most legendary actors to have come out of Hollywood.
