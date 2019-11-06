 CGI James Dean to star in new movie 64 years after his death | News | DW | 06.11.2019

News

CGI James Dean to star in new movie 64 years after his death

James Dean, who passed away in a car crash at the age of 24 in 1955, will be reanimated for his fourth film. The directors will use video footage and photos to recreate his likeness.

James Dean in Rebel without a Cause (Imago Images/Zuma/RR Action)

James Dean, the era-defining actor who has been dead for more than 60 years, will be resurrected thanks to the magic of CGI to star in a new film, Finding Jack.

Best known for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, Dean died in 1955 in a car crash at the age of 24. Now he's been posthumously cast in his fourth film, a Vietnam-era action drama.

Directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family in an adaptation of Gareth Crocker's novel. The book tells the story of how more than 10,000 military dogs were abandoned at the end of the Vietnam War.

Read more: James Dean: The eternal epitome of cool

Dean will play a supporting character named Rogan in a secondary lead role. Dean will be reanimated on the big screen by a "full body" CGI using actual footage and photos. 

The director Anton Ernst told the Hollywood Reporter: "We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean."

"We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."

Pre-production on Finding Jack begins later this month with a tentative release date of November 11, 2020, which is Veterans Day in the US. 

  US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean: The epitome of cool

    He was self-assured and utterly carefree. Images like this one, from his last film "Giant," ensure that James Dean will remain in our collective memory as a role model for being laid back.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's family tragedy

    The actor was born on February 8, 1931, and grew up in the Midwestern state of Indiana in the US. His mother died of cancer at the age of 29, when James was just nine. He was raised by his grandmother and aunt.

  • FLASH-Galerie James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Laying the foundation in rural Indiana

    James Dean discovered his interest in acting, art and dance early on. In the rural Midwest where his family lived, he participated in school theater groups and learned to dance, make music and do pottery. Pictured is his boyhood home in Fairmount, Indiana.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Beginning with bit parts

    James Dean began acting at a young age, participating in private theater groups. He also got small roles in stage and television productions. He made his cinema debut in 1951 with an appearance in "Fixed Bayonets!" under director Sam Fuller.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's big break

    His first major film role shot him to fame. The in-demand director Elia Kazan cast the young Dean in his drama, "East of Eden" in 1955. The makers of the movie intentionally geared the actor into an iconic figure.

  • James Dean denn sie wissen nicht was sie tun

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The cool, unruly rebel

    His second major film solidified James Dean's 'cool' status. In Nicholas Ray's classic "Rebel Without a Cause," Dean played the role of his life: the insubordinate American teen.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's last leading role

    George Steven's "Giant" (released in 1956) was the last movie James Dean starred in. He died in a car accident in 1955 before the film was edited. In the picture on early 20th-century American society, Dean played alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The faster, the better

    James Dean was always interested in fast cars. With the money he earned from his early films, he bought fancy sports cars and participated in car races.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Shocking death at 24

    On September 30, 1955, James Dean crashed his car at an intersection in California. At first, his speeding was thought to be the cause of the accident. But it was later determined that the actor wasn't responsible. Images of his destroyed car were overwhelming for his fans.

  • Flash-Galerie James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The legend lives on

    The cult surrounding James Dean began shortly after his death. He remains one of the most legendary actors to have come out of Hollywood.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / kbm


James Dean: The eternal epitome of cool

"Rebel Without A Cause" premiered 60 years ago in New York, on October 27, 1955 - less than a month after the tragic death of the iconic Hollywood actor James Dean. But the unruly rebel with the leather jacket lives on. (27.10.2015)  

Remembering James Dean 60 years on

He was the epitome of the rebellious, carefree youth: James Dean died 60 years ago in a tragic car accident, but his legend lives on. Here's a look back at his short career. (30.09.2015)  

Filmstill Midway - Für die Freiheit

A game of Battleship: Roland Emmerich's new film, 'Midway' 06.11.2019

The 1942 Battle of Midway as a bombastic war movie: Director Roland Emmerich once again offers up crash-boom-bang. "Midway" is a digital spectacle about an analog-era war.

Filmstill des Animationsfilms | ABOMINABLE

Malaysia blocks animated feature 'Abominable' over South China Sea map 20.10.2019

An animated movie made by DreamWorks and a Chinese studio has been blocked by Malaysian authorities over a scene showing a map of the South China Sea. The cartoon, titled "Abominable," tells a story of girl and a Yeti.

Filmstill des Animationsfilms | ABOMINABLE

Vietnam pulls children's film over South China Sea map 16.10.2019

"Abominable," an animated film marketed in Vietnam as "Everest: The Little Yeti," has been pulled from Vietnamese cinemas because it contains a map showing Chinese claims in the South China Sea that are at odds with Vietnam's.

