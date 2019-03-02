CEO of Brazil's Vale removed after deadly dam disaster

The head of Brazilian mining giant Vale has stepped down after a deadly dam bust in January that killed scores of people. Investigators say the company had prior knowledge the structure was at risk of collapse.
Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman and three other senior executives resigned Saturday after federal prosecutors investigating a fatal mine bust requested their removal.
More than 180 people died when the tailings dam at Vale's Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine in southeastern Brazil ruptured on January 25. The breach released a torrent of toxic sludge that buried surrounding communities in the state of Minas Gerais. Some 122 people are still missing.
The Brazilian mining company said in a statement that its board had "immediately accepted" the resignations, which it described as temporary. Eduardo Bartolomeo, executive director of base metals, was appointed interim CEO.
Read more: Brazil dam disaster puts German TÜV safety inspector in the spotlight
Fabio Schvartsman is defending his leadership record, saying the way he acted was 'appropriate, correct'
Also resigning were ferrous minerals and coal chief Peter Poppinga, planning director Lucio Flavio Gallon Cavalli and geographic division head Silmar Magalhaes Silva.
Vale knew of risks: police
The executives' departure came a day after prosecutors and federal police recommended the company get rid of the CEO and 13 other senior officials on grounds that the company allegedly knew there was an elevated risk of a breach in the leadup to the disaster.
Prosecutors also said Schvartsman and other company officials currently under investigation should be "prohibited from entering Vale facilities."
Vale said it remained "in readiness to seek a transparent and productive relationship with the Brazilian authorities in order to clarify the facts, to properly remediate the damages and to maintain the company's integrity."
Read more: German company inspected ill-fated Brazilian dam before tragedy
In his resignation letter, published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Schvartsman defended his conduct: "I am absolutely convinced that the way I have acted personally, as well as the rest of our executive board ... has been absolutely appropriate, correct, and, mainly, loyal to our non-negotiable values of upholding operational security as a company," he wrote.
It is not the first time the company has come under fire. In 2015, a collapse at a separate Vale-linked tailings dam, also in Minas Gerais, killed 19 people and spilled millions of tons of waste into the environment.
Vale is the world's largest producer and exporter of iron ore.
nm/bw (EFE, Reuters, AFP)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Two executives and two managers were among those arrested and could face charges ranging from environmental violations to homicide. They are suspected of having known the danger the dam presented. (15.02.2019)
An earth-filled dam has burst in southeastern Brazil, releasing a river of sludge that has destroyed and damaged homes in Minas Gerais state. At least 34 people are dead and some 300 are still missing. (26.01.2019)
With hundreds still missing following a dam collapse in Brazil, authorities said another dam in the area was at risk of bursting. Officials had urged people to evacuate, but later said the danger was no longer imminent. (27.01.2019)
Germany's system of technical inspections started 150 years ago and now performs a wide range of checkups globally. But just how good are these certifiers, if inspected dams or breast implants turn out to be dangerous? (30.01.2019)