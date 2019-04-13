 Central bank slashes German growth predictions | News | DW | 07.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Central bank slashes German growth predictions

Germany's Bundesbank has cut its projections for economic growth in 2019, citing "lackluster" exports. It said both growth and the inflation rate in the eurozone's biggest economy were currently facing risks.

Cranes in Hamburg against sunset (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

Germany's Bundesbank on Friday gave a bleak assessment of the country's current economic prospects, cutting its forecast for 2019 GDP growth to just 0.6% from the 1.6% it predicted in December.

It also lowered its prediction of 1.2% growth in 2020 from a forecast of 1.6% six months ago.

"The German economy is currently experiencing a marked cooldown," the central bank said in a twice-yearly update of its predictions. "This is mainly due to the downturn in industry, where lackluster export growth is taking a toll."

The central bank also warned of further possible dangers to output, despite not expecting a more protracted decline.

"For economic growth and, to a lesser extent, for the rate of inflation, it is the downside risks that predominate as things stand today," it said.

Germany's Federal Statistics Office on Friday backed up the Bundesbank's concerns, saying that exports had dropped by 3.7% in April compared with the month before and 0.5% compared with the same month last year. The German trade association BGA attributed the fall to "global unrest" both in politics and trade.

Read more: German bond yields at record lows amid recession fears

Jens Weidmann (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

Weidmann and the central bank said downside risks predominated at the moment

Exports expected to rise again

The bank said it still expected 1.4% inflation this year, but predicted that because of weak growth, prices would rise much slower than thought earlier.

On a more positive note, the bank said it reckoned on exports rising in the second half of the year, leading to an increase in production by industry.

"As soon as the demand from abroad gains momentum, the growth of the German economy will again stand on a broader footing,"  Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.

The German government also recently reduced its projections for economic growth in 2019 to 0.5 % from an original 1.0%.

Watch video 02:41

German economy needs more foreign skilled workers

tj/sms (Reuters, dpa)

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Germany lowers 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent

The German government is forecasting significantly weaker economic growth this year. The economy minister says the new figures are a "wake up call." (17.04.2019)  

German bond yields at record lows amid recession fears

Growing concerns of a protracted trade conflict are forcing investors to take refuge in the safe haven asset despite negative returns. Is the global economy staring at a recession? (04.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German economy needs more foreign skilled workers  

Related content

USA IWF in Washington | Olaf Scholz, Bundesfinanzminister

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz defends spending after IMF criticism 13.04.2019

Scholz rebuffed an International Monetary Fund complaint that Germany was not doing enough to stimulate the world economy. The center-left politician is an advocate of his predecessor's "black zero" policy.

Bundesbank chief sees trade war as biggest risk 12.10.2018

Tensions are rife as the finance ministers of the G20 meet in Indonesia. In an interview for DW, the head of the German central bank, Jens Weidmann, urged leaders to make every effort to avoid a full-blown trade war.

500-Euro Scheine

Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays 27.01.2019

Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  