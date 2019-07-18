Central America to Central Europe: Hondurans in Germany

Many have seen the images of thousands of men, women and children setting off from Central America in search of more-sustainable conditions in the United States. They are fleeing famine, impoverishment and violence in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua. But it has become increasingly difficult — indeed, dangerous — to reach the United States. US officials have pressured Mexico to dispatch the newly created national guard to the border with Guatemala to pick up migrants crossing into the country. And the United States has made it even more challenging for Central Americans to be granted asylum.

Read more: Mexico says border crossings to US down 30%

As a result, some Central Americans have applied for asylum in the EU instead of embarking on the dangerous journey to the United States. Though the absolute number of applications remains relatively low, the number of asylum applications from Central Americans has risen more than tenfold in the past four years according to Eurostat, the EU's statics bureau. In 2015, a total of about 900 people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua applied for asylum in the bloc. The figure had risen to 10,000 by 2018. Most applications are submitted in Spain, Italy and Sweden. Last year, only 65 people from those countries applied for asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). Yet, in the first half of 2019, 142 applications were submitted.

Read more: Fleeing — but not to Europe

Darwin Sanchez, his wife and 11-year-old daughter are among those who have applied for asylum in Germany. They arrived from Honduras in April and have been living in a reception center in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern while their application is processed. Back in 2017, Sanchez and fellow students squatted a building of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Choluteca and organized protests demanding that students get a greater say in university affairs. Authorities threatened him with a prison sentence for his activism, and he and his family decided to flee the country. "Someone who fights for his rights must not be punished," he said. "We, as a family, chose to move to Germany because we think Germany honors human rights and listens to those who are persecuted," he added.

Read more: Helen Mack Chang on corruption in Guatemala

‘Very small percentage'

The Honduran human rights activist and opposition lawmaker Dennis Munoz has received asylum in Germany. He was forced to flee in 2017, after his father, a local politician, was murdered. When his brother began investigating the killing, he, too, was murdered. Munoz was granted political asylum just several months after stepping foot on German soil. Today, he helps his compatriots understand German asylum law. Munoz said most of his compatriots had not left Honduras to escape political persecution but to get away from the country'syouth gangs, who control entire urban quarters and extort money from locals.

Read more: Which countries grant unconditional birthright citizenship?

"Only a very small percentage of these migrants have a realistic chance of being granted political asylum," Munoz said. Many Hondurans may, however, be eligible for subsidiary protection — meaning that they cannot be sent back because their homeland remains too dangerous for now. People can receive such status if they are not eligible for refugee protection or political asylum.

Read more: US to redirect Central America aid to Venezuela's Juan Guaido

A few days ago, the student activist Sanchez learned that his application for asylum had been rejected. He has now found himself a lawyer to appeal the decision. Munoz, meanwhile, is currently curating a traveling exhibition with fellow Hondurans to highlight how crime, corruption, human rights abuses and the drug trade plague their home country. He believes that this could help make Germans better understand why many Hondurans flee for more-sustainable conditions in the European Union.

Nicaragua crisis explained Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

Nicaragua crisis explained Opposition figure and return to power After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

Nicaragua crisis explained Nicaraguan government consolidates power Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

Nicaragua crisis explained Pension reform attempt In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

Nicaragua crisis explained State repression and clergy mediation The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

Nicaragua crisis explained Government and opposition sit down The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

Nicaragua crisis explained Catholic Church under fire Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

Nicaragua crisis explained Students as prime targets University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

Nicaragua crisis explained Stalemate and instability The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.