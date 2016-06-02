Central African Republic: 'We must fight for a credible election'

Despite a series of attacks in the run-up to the Central African Republic's presidential and legislative elections — the first since a fragile peace deal was reached between the government and rebels in February 2019 — as well as threats against the centers where voter cards are distributed, the possibility of assaults on polling places and the killings of three UN peacekeepers on Saturday, the national elections authority, ANE, has reported that the vote will go on.

Francois Bozize, president of the Central African Republic from 2003 to 2013 and a participant in two previous attempted coups d'etat, returned from exile in 2019 to run for his old job. In December, just three weeks ahead of the election, Bozize was barred by the Constitutional Court from running again. The court ruled that he had failed to meet the "good morality" requirement for candidates because of an international warrant for his arrest and UN sanctions on charges of assassination and torture. He has since been accused of plotting a new coup.

Ahead of Sunday's election, DW spoke with Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN's special representative for the Central African Republic.

DW: What is the security situation ahead of Sunday's election?

Mankeur Ndiaye: Overall, I can say that the situation is under the control of the [UN] Blue Helmets, together with the Central African armed forces and the Central African domestic security forces, such as gendarmes and police. We are on the scene to react to any attacks or strategies of harassment by certain armed groups in alliance with Francois Bozize, the goal of which is to obstruct the election process by preventing Central African citizens from receiving their voting cards and going to polling places on December 27. We face attacks every day, but our response has been overwhelming.

Ndiaye told DW that Central Africans can still pick up their voter cards for Sunday's election

It has been reported that 11% of the voter card distribution centers could not open because of the security situation. As a result, many voters still have not been able to pick up their cards. With this in mind, do you believe the election will be valid?

The goal is to permit the largest number of Central Africans to vote. The ANE is working toward that, the government is working toward that and we are working toward that. It is true that there are four districts where voter cards distribution has not yet started. We are working with the armed forces to reassure residents in these districts so that they go out and pick up their voter cards.

But, when we add everything up, 87% of the distribution centers are working as of today. Eight-seven percent — that is noteworthy. And we are working so that the other four centers are able to get up and running, as well. The distribution of cards has been extended through election day. Any Central African who has not been able to pick up their card yet can get their card on Saturday or Sunday, election day, and then go vote.

The fear that armed groups will try to stir up tensions on voting day is widespread. In this context, why not encourage the government to postpone the election until the security situation is improved and citizens are able to vote in peace?

I understand your question, and I understand the concerns of people who are threatened. However, at the same time, they are also victims of rumors. I understand their concerns. But there is no indication that the security conditions will be better in two or three months than they are today. Those who do not want people to vote will create the same situation in three months so that once again there will be no vote. And they will create the same situation in six months.

Bozize cannot accept that his candidacy was not permitted. As long as he cannot run, he has threatened that there will be no election. Because of the court's decision, he will also not be a candidate in six months. It would be exactly the same if the election were postponed for three months or six months. The armed groups would use the same strategies. Nothing would be different.

We will do everything so that the election can take place. We know that there is insecurity in some parts of the country. However, we are in a country that has been in conflict for years. Still, we must also acknowledge that when today's situation is compared with the situation from two years ago, things are better. Today, it is troublemakers such as Bozize who want to sabotage the elections process, because he is not permitted to be elected. They foment fear in the population. To postpone the election would mean, however, to give up on it. And we cannot give up.

We must fight for a credible election. And that means that as many Central Africans as possible must vote on Sunday. We continue to work toward that. Our position is completely clear: There must be an election on December 27.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa DR Congo: UN's largest mission Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Darfur: Powerless against violence UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting? Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Liberia: Mission accomplished The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters? The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Somalia: Future model AU mission? UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM. Author: Martina Schwikowski



This interview has been adapted from French.