Central African Republic president Touadera wins reelection

Faustin-Archange Touadera was reelected as the president of Central African Republic with more than 53% votes, according to provisional results released on Monday.

The election on December 27 and its aftermath were marked by violence, as rebel groups attempted to take hold of the city of Bangassou ahead of results being announced.

The 63-year-old president has been in power since 2016, but has struggled to seize control of vast parts of the nation from armed militias.

The results must still be officially validated by the Constitutional Court, which will process any appeals.

Rebel attacks on election

Touadera has blamed much of the electoral unrest on former President Francois Bozize. The former leader's candidacy was rejected by the country's top court on grounds that he did not satisfy the "good morality" requirement.

"At the head of this association of criminals is former President Francois Bozize supported by his political allies. The attacks were aimed at overthrowing the institutions of the Republic and putting an end to the democratic process and finally to establish a first transition," Touadera said, according to the Associated Press.

The Central African Republic has seen waves of violence since the ousting of Bozize in 2013, which have resulted in thousands being killed and more than a million being forced to flee their homes.

An investigation has been launched into Bozize and his accomplices for their alleged role in disruptions to the election process.

The United Nations' mission to the country has spoken out against the violence. Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN mission, said: "There is no doubt that these attacks are taking place in a context of disruption of the elections — before, during and after the polls.''

The Central African Republic, a producer of gold and diamonds, has a population of 4.7 million.

