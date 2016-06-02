Central African Republic: 60 years of strife and struggles

Formerly known as Ubangi-Shari or Oubangui-Chari, the Central African Republic (CAR) declared independence on 13 August 1960. But the country has remained very closely linked to France. "The accession to independence was rigged from the start. By accepting political, military, economic, cultural and other cooperation agreements with France, the colonies ran into a trap," Bernard Simiti, a lecturer and researcher at the University of Bangui, told DW.

The Central African Republic is one of the poorest countries in the world. It ranks third last in the Human Development Index, ahead of Niger and Somalia. The average age of its approximately 5.6 million inhabitants is around 20 years. The CAR does have some valuable resources. Its main exports are diamonds and timber. There are also important uranium deposits. But according to UN figures, two-thirds of the country's population are estimated to be in need of humanitarian aid. The COVID-19 pandemic is now threatening the country with widespread hunger.

Coups and an emperor

Dictator Jean-Bedel Bokassa crowning himself emperor in 1977

Add to this a long tradition of political instability. With France's support, President Jean-Bedel Bokassa installed a despotic regime between 1966 and 1979. Bokassa was responsible for serious human rights violations before a coup — supported by French troops — drove the self-proclaimed "emperor" from power. In an indication of the vicissitudes of CAR's politics, Bokassa was officially rehabilitated in 2010, despite his well-documented crimes.

More coups, some attempted and some successful, took place in the following decades. In 2013 it was President Francois Bozize's turn to be overthrown. Shortly before, rebel groups had started to form in several parts of the country. Bozize was chased from power by the mostly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition. In response, Christians formed the so-called anti-Balaka self-defense militias. The French military intervened under a UN mandate. Nevertheless, almost 800,000 people were forced to seek refuge in neighboring countries. Some 680,000 are now internally displaced.

Around 1.5 million people have fled their homes in the CAR

A wobbly peace

About half of Central Africans are Christian but Sunni Islam has recently been gaining more and more followers. Muslims are estimated to represent 15% of the population. In February 2019, 14 rebel groups signed a peace agreement with the government in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The eighth in a series of peace pacts since 2012 has also failed to put an end to violence, with deadly clashes — mainly over resources — taking dozens of lives. On August 8, the European Union launched a civilian training mission for security forces and Interior Ministry officials in the CAR. The UN has 13,000 troops and police stationed in the country.

"Independence for the CAR has been nothing more than a chimera because we see that the CAR is a failed state. The state does not have control over the integrity of its territory, does not have control over the levers of power management and is obliged to deal with international forces," says political analyst Anicet Guiyama-Massogo.

A little noticed event illustrates just how dependent the wobbly peace remains of the outside world. The Italian religious Community of Sant'Egidio, which has been deeply involved in the peace process, recently said that it had just managed to avert further violence in the west. Former militias there had blocked the access roads to the city of Bouar, because they and their relatives were without means of subsistence due to the COVID-19 restrictions. They relented after food and relief supplies were delivered by international agencies.

Presidential elections loom

Equally worrying is the increase of "foreign combatants" mostly from Sudan, as ascertained by aUnited Nations report at the end of July. A group of ONU experts also concluded that arms are still entering the country, despite an international embargo. "The Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC), led by Ali Darassa, and the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) group, led by Abbas Sidiki, have extended their areas of control," the experts said, adding that the insurgents are seeking to consolidate and extend control of the territory in order to extort more taxes from pastoralists.

Now the country's presidential elections scheduled for December 27, risk inflaming the situation further, particularly owing to the return of former leader Francois Bozize from six years in exile in Uganda. The 73-year-old ex-general and army chief, who wants to run for president for his National Convergence party (KNK), is the subject of UN sanctions for supporting the violent anti-Balaka militias.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Coronavirus: A new enemy A crew of former child soldiers and street kids dig a well for an impoverished suburb in CAR's capital, Bangui. These youngsters are helping to improve hygiene in overcrowded communities as part of a UNICEF project. They have already installed wells for around 25,000 people. The project began before coronavirus took hold, but it's now helping CAR fight the pandemic.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Drilling for peace A young worker stands on top of a drill as his teammates manually turn it to create a well. The project is also a form of social rehabilitation, offering these teenagers new skills and paid work as they escape their violent past. It also encourages the community to accept them. The program was set up in 2015, and is now integrated into CAR’s coronavirus response plan.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus A dirty job A pair of former child soldiers squat down to dredge out the earth by hand. There are more than 3,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in CAR , although limited testing means that the true number is likely higher. The well-digging taskforce is now racing to install new pipes and boreholes nationwide. Almost 80% of households in CAR lack hand-washing facilities.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Winning hearts and minds A crowd of children gather to watch the well diggers. Former child soldiers often face stigma and rejection, which can increase their chances of being recruited again. Interventions that promote acceptance are crucial. As one former child solider explained: "This work could change my life. I finally have some money. And I'm helping these communities and my country."

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus A scarred land Unmarked graves on the outskirts of Bossangoa in north-west CAR hold the remains of civilians who were massacred in the conflict. After decades of instability, war broke out in 2013 when a mainly Muslim rebel coalition known as the Séléka swept across the country and toppled the president. In response, Christian and animist communities mobilised to form 'Anti-Balaka' militias.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus A fraying peace deal A rebel soldier from the powerful 'FPRC' faction stands guard at a checkpoint in CAR’s lawless north. Rebels control much of the country and, despite the signing of a peace deal last February between the government and 14 armed groups, instability persists. Unrest has been particularly bad in recent months in this region, where rival factions are clashing over control of the mineral-rich area.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus 'Children, not soldiers' A UNICEF roadside sign in Bossangoa advocates against recruiting children in armed conflict. Between 2014 and 2019, more than 14,500 child soldiers were released from CAR's militias. However, an estimated 5,550 children remain trapped in armed groups nationwide, wiht many subject to violence and sexual abuse. Some are combatants, while others serve as cooks, guards or messengers.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Education against the odds Children gather inside a makeshift classroom under tarpaulins in a sprawling camp for families displaced by the conflict in rebel-held Kaga Bandoro. More than 1.3 million people have been uprooted from their homes. On average, one in five children do not attend school. But in the worst-affected areas, the number is as high as four out of every five.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Civilians under siege A UN peacekeeper heads out on patrol through a displacement camp in the eastern, rebel-held town of Bria. A sign at the entrance warns militants against bringing in weapons. The cramped and unsanitary conditions of camps like these also increase the risk of coronavirus spreading.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Resilience in the face of war Civilians sit in the back of a pick-up truck while driving through territory held by the FPRC faction in north-eastern CAR. The UN warns that the country is very poorly prepared to cope with a coronavirus outbreak. The complex, sectarian conflict has ravaged CAR's weak healthcare system and forced medical personnel to flee. Today, half of the population depends on humanitarian support.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus An uphill struggle A child carrying water passes a peacekeeper near a displacement camp in rebel-held Bria. UNHCR is installing more water points in camps and explainign the importance of handwashing to residents. However, the sheer number of people are overwhelming and senior aid officials have warned that there are too few resources to meet the population's needs.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Trying to keep the peace Women walk past a UN armoured vehicle in rebel-held Kaga Bandoro. There are fears that COVID-19 could undermine security and exacerbate tensions between communities by creating price increases and stalling aid supplies. With the presidential election set for December, this is a critical year for CAR. But observers fear hostilities will increase in the run-up to the vote.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus Tackling the violators Teenage boys play football in the dust in Kaga Bandoro’s displacement camp. While the real numbers are almost certainly far higher, more than 500 grave violations of child rights were reported last year. Efforts are underway to bring warlords to justice but widespread corruption makes it more difficult.

Former child soldiers join the fight against coronavirus A glimmer of hope A team of former child soldiers finish drilling their new well in Bangui. Therapy is out of reach for many here. But projects like this help them deal with feelings of shame and guilt and create a sense of normality. While not a perfect solution by any means, grassroots initiatives like this offer the children of CAR a glimmer of hope. Author: Jack Losh



Uncertainty and insecurity prevail

He also faces charges of crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide at home, but no real efforts have been made to detain him since he arrived in mid-December of 2019. In an interview with DW, Bozize complained of being harassed: "They are using all means to to neutralize me politically if not physically," he said, pointing to drone sightings and deployment of state security agents near his residency.

It is not clear yet whether elections will be postponed due to the pandemic. The Government is considering a change of the Constitution, which would allow President Faustin Archange Touadera, Bozize's former prime minister, to remain in power — indefinitely, the opposition says. Or at least until the next coup.

Jeff Murphy Bares contributed to this article.