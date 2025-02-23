German election: Center-right CDU/CSU bloc leads projections

CDU's Friedrich Merz has claimed victory while SPD's Olaf Scholz has regretted the "bitter" election result. Of the votes counted so far, CDU/CSU is in the lead with 28.5%, followed by the far-right AfD with 20.6%.

The conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) have gained the highest percentage of seats in the German election with 28.5%, latest projections show.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) were the runners-up with 20.6% and coming in third were the center-left Social Democrats with 16.5%.

However, the election of Germany's new chancellor by the Bundestag won't take place until a governing coalition has been formed. This could take months.

If these initial projections hold, CDU/CSU candidate Friedrich Merz could now be the frontrunner to succeed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Merz has already claimed victory, urging "independence" from the US.

"I never thought that I would ever need to say something like that, on television, but after the latest statements made by Donald Trump last week, it is clear, that the Americans — at any case these Americans, this administration — mostly don't care about the fate of Europe one way or another," the CDU leader said during a post-election panel airing on state broadcaster ARD.

How have the party leaders reacted?

Conservative CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz declared to be the winner of Sunday's parliamentary election in Germany.

"We have won this and we've won it clearly," he said. "I will now attempt to form a government which represents the entire republic and which will tackle the country's problems."

He said he would prefer one coalition partner instead of two.

Chancellor Scholz acknowledged the "election defeat" and described his party's performance as a "bitter election result."

Green Party lead candidate Robert Habeck defended his party's projected 13% of the vote as "respectable," reasoning that the Greens "haven't collapsed" like the other coalition parties, the SPD and the FDP.

AfD Alice Weidel said the party is prepared to enter a coalition government.

Weidel claimed that the CDU, which has vowed not to form a coalition with her party, have effectively adopted most of the AfD's manifesto.

"They're going to have to explain to their voters how they're going to implement those promises while working with left-wing parties. If they form a government with the SPD and Greens, then interim chancellor Merz won't last four years."

How long does it take to form a coalition?

The process could take weeks, or even months. In 2017, coalition negotiations took the longest amount of time in German history, leaving the country without a government for almost six months. However, if the political priorities of the partners are more closely aligned, and only two parties are involved instead of three, things can go much more quickly.

How is the German chancellor chosen?

Parties select their lead candidate prior to the election. After the vote, parties seek to form a governing coalition. When a potential coalition has been assembled, the German president (Germany's head of state) presents a candidate to be elected chancellor (head of government) by members of the Bundestag.

The individual selected by the president is typically the top candidate of the senior coalition partner of a newly-formed government. A candidate must secure an absolute majority to win the secret ballot vote. After a winner is determined he or she can begin naming Cabinet nominees.

How does Germany's election system work?

The German electoral system is designed to produce coalition governments. In German elections, each voter casts two ballots — the so-called "Erststimme" and "Zweitstimme" (first ballot, second ballot).

The first ballot is cast for a "direct" candidate from a voter's constituency, the second is cast for a political party.

Candidates on state lists enter parliament according to their place on the list, and the number of seats their party wins in a respective state — the more seats they win in a state, the more candidates from their state lists are appointed to fill them.

The more second ballots a party receives, the more seats it is allotted in the parliament. Thus, the second vote determines the relative strength of the parties represented in the Bundestag.

Any party that wins more than 5% of the total vote is guaranteed a place in the Bundestag.

Edited by: Michaela Cavanagh