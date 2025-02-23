German election: Center-right CDU/CSU bloc leads projections

CDU's Friedrich Merz has claimed victory while SPD's Olaf Scholz has regretted the "bitter" election result. Of the votes counted so far, CDU/CSU is in the lead with 28.5%, followed by the far-right AfD with 20.6%.

The conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) have gained the highest percentage of seats in the German election with 28.5%, latest projections show.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) were the runners-up with 20.6% and coming in third were the center-left Social Democrats with 16.5%.

However, the election of Germany's new chancellor by the Bundestag won't take place until a governing coalition has been formed. This could take months.

If these initial projections hold, CDU/CSU candidate Friedrich Merz could now be the frontrunner to succeed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Merz has already claimed victory, urging "independence" from the US.

"I never thought that I would ever need to say something like that, on television, but after the latest statements made by Donald Trump last week, it is clear, that the Americans — at any case these Americans, this administration — mostly don't care about the fate of Europe one way or another," the CDU leader said during a post-election panel airing on state broadcaster ARD.

How long does it take to form a coalition?

The process could take weeks, or even months. In 2017, coalition negotiations took the longest amount of time in German history, leaving the country without a government for almost six months. However, if the political priorities of the partners are more closely aligned, and only two parties are involved instead of three, things can go much more quickly.

How is the German chancellor chosen?

Parties select their lead candidate prior to the election. After the vote, parties seek to form a governing coalition. When a potential coalition has been assembled, the German president (Germany's head of state) presents a candidate to be elected chancellor (head of government) by members of the Bundestag.

The individual selected by the president is typically the top candidate of the senior coalition partner of a newly-formed government. A candidate must secure an absolute majority to win the secret ballot vote. After a winner is determined he or she can begin naming Cabinet nominees.

How does Germany's election system work?

The German electoral system is designed to produce coalition governments. It seeks to unite the principles of majority rule and proportional representation. In German elections, each voter casts two ballots — the so-called "Erststimme" and "Zweitstimme" (first ballot, second ballot).

The first ballot is cast for a "direct" candidate from a voter's constituency, the second is cast for a political party.

The names of each party's candidates for the Bundestag appear on Landeslisten, or state lists, that must be filed with election authorities prior to the election. Candidates on state lists enter parliament according to their place on the list, and the number of seats their party wins in a respective state — the more seats they win in a state, the more candidates from their state lists are appointed to fill them.

These votes are key — the more second ballots a party receives, the more seats it is allotted in the parliament. Thus, the second vote determines the relative strength of the parties represented in the Bundestag.

First and second ballots do not have to be cast for candidates from the same party. Voters are free to cast ballots for someone from one party with their first ballot and for a completely different party with their second.

Any party that wins more than 5% of the total vote is guaranteed a place in the Bundestag.

Edited by: Michaela Cavanagh