A self-taught photographer

Demarchelier had never planned on becoming a photographer. "I didn’t think about a career. I didn’t plan it. It came to me," he told the fashion magazine Vogue in 2015. Although Demarchier was taking pictures for Vogue since 1977, it wasn't until he took a picture of Princess Diana in 1989 that he shot to fame for becoming the first French photographer of the royal family.