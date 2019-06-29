 Celebrity appeal raises €500,000 for Sea-Watch captain | News | DW | 30.06.2019

News

Celebrity appeal raises €500,000 for Sea-Watch captain

A funding campaign for the arrested captain of a rescue vessel has raised half-a-million euros. Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete faces prison after forcing her way into port with a boat carrying migrants.

Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, is escorted off the ship by police

A crowdfunding effort for detained sea captain Carola Rackete – backed by two of Germany's top television celebrities - raised €500,000 ($569,000) within hours of its launch.

German-born Rackete was arrested on Saturday after ramming her vessel past a police boat  that was blocking its entry to the harbor on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa. She was held on the charge of breaking maritime law, with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declaring the maneuver to have been "an act of war."

The funding campaign, fronted by television hosts Jan Böhmermann and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, was launched late on Saturday. It had already passed its half-a-million euro milestone by mid-afternoon Sunday.

The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch had rescued 53 people from an unseaworthy boat that was launched from Libya almost three weeks ago. In recent days, 13 people were taken off the boat and allowed into Italy for medical reasons.

However, 40 people remained on board when Sea-Watch 3 docked without permission in Lampedusa on Saturday. Before docking, the vessel rammed an Italian border police motor boat that was in its path.

Read more: What drives Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to rescue migrants?

In their crowdfunding appeal, Böhmermann and Heufer-Umlauf say they felt compelled to intervene.

"Those who save lives are not criminals," said the pair. "Those who use their lives to save the lives of others will never be criminals."

Watch video 02:13

Captain of Sea-Watch 3 arrested after docking

"To watch this injustice without doing anything is not an option," they added.

The dreadlocked Rackete has become something of a hero for left-wingers in Italy for her challenge to far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's "closed-ports" policy.

The Sea-Watch 3

Police have taken possession of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship for the time being

However, Salvini on Saturday said Rackete's actions had risked the lives of the border police, made it clear Italy was dealing with "criminals." The captain of the police boat said his vessel would have been destroyed if he hadn't taken evasive action.

The migrant rescue ship had waited for authorization to dock for more than two weeks. The docking took place as several EU countries offered to take in the migrants.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas commented on the incident, saying that rescuing must not be "criminalized."

"It's a humanitarian duty to save lives," he wrote on Twitter. "It is on the Italian judiciary to swiftly clarify the accusations."

rc/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

 

Italy accepts migrant families rescued by Sea-Watch ship

Rome had blocked a rescue ship from entering Italian territorial waters. But the coast guard then agreed to help families onboard and take them to Lampedusa. (18.05.2019)  

Sea-Watch 3 migrant rescue ship released by Italian authorities

The German rescue ship has been released after three weeks. The vessel had saved migrants off the coast of Libya before it was impounded. (01.06.2019)  

Italy's Salvini slams Sea-Watch incident as 'an act of war'

The crew of the Sea-Watch rescue ship committed "an act of war" by ramming a police boat to enter port, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said. German captain Carola Rackete reportedly apologized to the police. (29.06.2019)  

Sea-Watch captain arrested as ship docks at Lampedusa

Italian police arrested the German captain of a migrant rescue ship after she docked at the port of Lampedusa. Sea-Watch told DW Italy is the safest option and bringing migrants to Germany is risky and time consuming. (29.06.2019)  

What drives Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to rescue migrants?

Carola Rackete has been lauded as a heroine and decried as a criminal for helping asylum-seekers stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. What drives the 31-year-old German captain of the Sea-Watch rescue boat? (29.06.2019)  

Italien Rettungsschiff Sea-Watch 3 Carola Rackete

What drives Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to rescue migrants? 29.06.2019

Carola Rackete has been lauded as a heroine and decried as a criminal for helping asylum-seekers stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. What drives the 31-year-old German captain of the Sea-Watch rescue boat?

Italien Rettungsschiff Sea-Watch 3 im Hafen von Lampedusa

Italy's Salvini slams Sea-Watch incident as 'an act of war' 29.06.2019

The crew of the Sea-Watch rescue ship committed "an act of war" by ramming a police boat to enter port, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said. German captain Carola Rackete reportedly apologized to the police.

Italien Lampedusa Sea-Watch 3 zwei Flüchtlinge dürfen von Bord

Italy allows 2 more migrants to leave German rescue ship 28.06.2019

Italian authorities have given permission for a sick man and his brother to disembark from Sea-Watch 3. The boat is still carrying some 40 migrants and has been sitting in international waters for more than two weeks.

