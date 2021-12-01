Celebrities who died in 2021

Anne Rice (October 4, 1941-December 11, 2021)

The American writer, who sold more than 150 million books, is best known for her Gothic novel series The Vampire Chronicles, the first of which was the best-selling "Interview with the Vampire," published in 1976. It was adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. Another one of her books, "Queen of the Damned," was also made into a film in 2002.