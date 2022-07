The tribulations of the rain forest

In 'Mosquito Coast' (1986), family man Allie Fox (Ford) makes the decision to move away from modern life and take his wife and four children to the Honduran rain forest, where he tries to build his own utopia. Life in the wilderness is more difficult than expected - there are guerrillas, missionaries and people who don't have their best interests at heart. Fox begins to disconnect from his family.