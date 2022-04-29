Celebrating "Colmena": Online launch event

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In times of crisis, viable information saves lives. But how can we ensure that local media sustain their reporting in challenging times?
DW Akademie, together with its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C., launched "Colmena" – an open-source solution for local and community media – on April 28 in Berlin.
Together with our international experts, journalists and community reporters, we discussed the role local media play in times of crisis, access to information and digital rights especially for rural populations, as well as how a digital solution like Colmena can be a game changer in keeping communities informed.
The launch event took place at the open space of Alex Berlin, a community broadcaster situated in the heart of Berlin.
Michelle Nogales, Bolivia – CEO and co-founder of Muy Waso, the first feminist digital magazine of culture and entertainment
Gladys Kinyua, Kenya – journalist and presenter at community radio station Radio Amani, Nakuru County
Natascha Schwanke, Germany – Director of Media Development, DW Akademie
Geraldine de Bastion, Germany – Founder of Global Innovation Gathering (GIG) and digital rights activist
Moderation: Mirjam Gehrke, Germany – DW journalist
The Colmena project is part of the global initiative “Transparency and media freedom – Crisis resilience in the pandemic”, launched by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and DW Akademie. The open source software Colmena is a co-creation with local and community media from Latin America and Africa. Learn more about it here.
In order to ensure that local media outlets can continue to reliably report during crises, DW Akademie and its partner organzation in Mexico, REDES A.C., developed an app that functions like an on-the-go editing room.
DW Akademie and its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C. have developed an open source software to help local media to reliably inform their communities in times of crisis.