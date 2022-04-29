 Celebrating ″Colmena″: Online launch event | transparency-and-media-freedom | DW | 29.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Transparency and Media Freedom

Celebrating "Colmena": Online launch event

In times of crisis, viable information saves lives. But how can we ensure that local media sustain their reporting in challenging times?

GKI-Projekt Colmena

DW Akademie, together with its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C., launched "Colmena" – an open-source solution for local and community media – on April 28 in Berlin.

Event: "Celebrating Colmena – Crisis-proof reporting for local media with a new open source software"

Together with our international experts, journalists and community reporters, we discussed the role local media play in times of crisis, access to information and digital rights especially for rural populations, as well as how a digital solution like Colmena can be a game changer in keeping communities informed.

Missed the event? Watch it here:

The launch event took place at the open space of Alex Berlin, a community broadcaster situated in the heart of Berlin.

 

 

 

 

The panelists 

Michelle Nogales, Bolivia – CEO and co-founder of Muy Waso, the first feminist digital magazine of culture and entertainment 

Gladys Kinyua, Kenya – journalist and presenter at community radio station Radio Amani, Nakuru County 

Natascha Schwanke, Germany – Director of Media Development, DW Akademie 

Geraldine de Bastion, Germany – Founder of Global Innovation Gathering (GIG) and digital rights activist

Moderation: Mirjam Gehrke, Germany – DW journalist

Grafik colmena | German cooperation

The Colmena project is part of the global initiative “Transparency and media freedom – Crisis resilience in the pandemic”, launched by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and DW Akademie. The open source software Colmena is a co-creation with local and community media from Latin America and Africa. Learn more about it here.

DW recommends

A hive of activity: 'Colmena' app enables a new way of working for local media

In order to ensure that local media outlets can continue to reliably report during crises, DW Akademie and its partner organzation in Mexico, REDES A.C., developed an app that functions like an on-the-go editing room.  

Free, secure, open: DW Akademie releases new software Colmena for local media

DW Akademie and its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C. have developed an open source software to help local media to reliably inform their communities in times of crisis.  

Transparency and Media Freedom  

WWW links

Alex Berlin (in German language)