 Celebrating 100 years of Gucci | 24.11.2021

Culture

Celebrating 100 years of Gucci

Here's a look at the evolution of the luxury Italian brand and the people and creations that have made it iconic.

  • Black and white portrait of Guccio Gucci, founder of luxury brand Gucci

    From bellboy to luxury brand founder

    Guccio Gucci's stint as a bellboy at The Savoy Hotel in London was what sparked his interest in luxury travel goods. The smart luggage of the hotel guests, which included the horse-riding elite set, inspired him to create his own brand of luxury leather travel goods and signature emblems like the horsebit metal clasps and the green-and-red Gucci stripe.

  • Gucci's signature hemp pattern

    When necessity became the mother of invention

    In 1935, the League of Nations had imposed a trade embargo on Italy, resulting in the shortage of imported leather. Gucci experimented with alternatives, using a type of woven hemp from Naples. The fabric was printed with its now familiar pattern of dark brown diamonds against a tan background. It proved durable enough to be used for suitcases, that eventually the jet set sported.

  • A Gucci belt featuring the recognizable double G logo

    Those inimitable double Gs

    Ever since its creation in the early 1950s, these interlocking Gs have become synonymous with the Italian luxury brand. Originally used as a clasp for handbags, they were even the subject of a court case in 2016 between Gucci and the American designer brand Guess — whose logo featured four interlocked Gs. It was eventually ruled that customers would be able to tell the logos apart.

  • A modern day, fur-lined Gucci horsebit loafer

    The horsebit loafer

    When Guccio's son Aldo created the brand's original loafer in 1953, he decided to attach a metal horsebit clasp in its design — a throwback to the riding set whose conversations first spurred his father to adopt the horsebit emblem for his goods. The loafers soon gained popularity amongst the international jet set and Hollywood celebrities. Shown here is a modern version of the classic.

  • Dapper Dan wearing a suit emblazoned with the luxury brand's logo

    When high fashion met hip hop

    Daniel Day is an American fashion designer from Harlem, New York. From 1982-92, he operated his influential store, Dapper Dan's Boutique, where he famously created knockoffs of track suits for hip hoppers featuring high fashion logos, including Gucci's. His famous clients included Eric B. & Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z. In 2017, he launched an 80s inspired fashion line with Gucci.

  • Picture of former Gucci creative director, Tom Ford

    A turn of fortune

    Texan-born designer Tom Ford is often credited with having turned the brand's fortunes around with his creations that oozed sex appeal. It was during his tenure as creative director that Gucci was transformed into a billion dollar business and became an "it" brand.

  • A model on a catwalk wearing a white gown with a plunging neckline held together by a gold buckle

    Bringing sexy back

    Among others, Tom Ford was known for designing sensual white dresses with provocative cut-outs like the one pictured above. Together with Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld and photographer Mario Testino, he also conceived some of the Gucci's racier advertisement campaigns, featuring models in eyebrow-raising poses.

  • Portrait shot of Maurizio Gucci, final member of the Gucci family to head the company

    Murder and intrigue

    The man who hired Tom Ford as creative director was Maurizio Gucci. He was the grandson of Guccio, and the last of the Gucci family dynasty to run the luxury brand before he sold all remaining stakes to a Bahraini financial firm. Known for his excessive lifestyle, Maurizio was murdered by hitman in 1995, on the order of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

  • Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife and widow of Maurizio Gucci being led off by two Italian police officers

    'The most Gucci of them all'

    Patrizia Reggiani (center) was an Italian socialite who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Dubbed "The Black Widow" by the Italian press, she was sentenced to 26 years in prison but served 16. In 2014, she told "La Repubblica" newspaper that she hoped to return to the company. "They need me. I still feel like a Gucci — in fact, the most Gucci of them all."

  • Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiana pose against a snowy mountain backdrop

    A Hollywood-worthy drama

    Naturally, such a sensational story involving a world-famous luxury brand had all the makings of a Hollywood drama. Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as the warring Patrizia and Maurizio, will hit cinemas on November 24. Initial reviews have been mixed, while living Gucci heirs accused Hollywood of profiting off the family's privacy.

  • Model Georgia-May Jagger (left) and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele pose at the London British Fashion Awards 2015

    Bringing Gucci to the millenials

    Current Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele (right, seen here with model Georgia-May Jagger) has been credited with shaking up the brand and revolutionizing especially menswear. Tapping into pop culture and trends, he's made the 100-year-old brand remain relevant and therefore attractive to its fans today.

  • A screenshot taken on Thursday Feb.7, 2019 from an online fashion outlet showing a Gucci turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater for sale.

    Not always on point

    Under Michele's watch though Gucci was forced to remove a sweater from its Fall/Winter 2018 line following complaints about the garment's resemblance to blackface. Retailing at $890, the black sweater featured a roll-up collar that covered the lower face with a wide red lip outline around the mouth. Michele later apologized and said "That turtle neck jumper ... causes me the greatest grief."

  • Vogue cover featuring singer Harry Styles in a Gucci gown and jacket

    Men in dresses

    Singer Harry Styles' US Vogue cover heralded a couple of firsts: He was its first-ever male cover star, and he wore a gown and short jacket by Gucci. Unsurprisingly, this sparked much talk on gender-fluid dressing. Renowned for wearing gowns at the Oscars, Black actor Billy Porter noted that he had "changed the game" through his lifelong fight: "All he (Styles) has to do is be white and straight."

  • Actor Jared Leto poses in a red Gucci gown with a crystal body chain and holds up a model of his own head at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala in 2019

    The dawn of genderless dressing

    At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in 2019, actor Jared Leto wore a silky red, high-neck Gucci gown with shoulder pads and a crystal-encrusted bodychain. And accessorized it with a model of his own head. Alessandro Michele recalled how he'd convinced Leto to pick this outfit: "I said, 'Choose the red dress with the head. You will be like a Shakespearean character.'"


