09/26/2024 September 26, 2024

Calls are growing for a cease-fire across the Israel-Lebanon border to halt the missile attacks that have claimed more than 600 lives in three days. To halt the fighting, the US should increase its pressure on the Israeli government, says Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst at the International Crisis Group. According to her, it was less about Israel listening and more about the US not pushing.