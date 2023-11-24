Cease-fire brings respite for Gaza's civilian population

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesCease-fire brings respite for Gaza's civilian populationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesDmitry Ponyavin11/24/2023November 24, 2023After weeks of bombardment and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, fuel and aid trucks are now entering the Gaza Strip and civilians can move about again. But Israel warns its troops are going nowhere. https://p.dw.com/p/4ZOjdAdvertisement