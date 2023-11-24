  1. Skip to content
Cease-fire brings respite for Gaza's civilian population

Dmitry Ponyavin
November 24, 2023

After weeks of bombardment and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, fuel and aid trucks are now entering the Gaza Strip and civilians can move about again. But Israel warns its troops are going nowhere.

