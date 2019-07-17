CDU's AKK aims to boost Bundeswehr budget to NATO target

Germany's defense minister plans to increase military spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product. The SPD, Merkel's coalition partners, said they would not allow Trump to dictate military spending.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is calling for Berlin to take steps by 2024 to raise German military spending to 2% of gross domestic product. The number is NATO's stated target for domestic military budgets, and a frequent demand of US President Donald Trump. That would mean an increase in spending in the double-digit billions of euros.
Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) late last year, made the statement in an interview published in the Sunday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. She said the government would attempt to meet NATO's target, but added it would "not be achieved overnight."
Read more: AKK accused of calling for 'censorship' during election campaign
With an unpredictable economy and tax revenue down, the government has cut the 2020 budget — diminishing Germany's prospects of reaching 2%. NATO members had agreed to the figure back in 2014.
Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany "really needs to move in this direction." She said she would put that position before the Cabinet and the coalition committee "as the minister and party leader."
Read more: Most Germans find AKK unfit to replace Merkel, poll finds
Granting Trump's 'wishes'
The defense minister risks forging "a policy of building up the military according to the wishes of Donald Trump," Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel, the acting leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), told the Redaktionsnetzwerks Deutschland for an article published in newspapers Monday. He said governing parties had agreed to the budget — including Bundeswehr spending — and that meant the issue was closed for now. The SPD is the junior party in Merkel's governing coalition.
Schäfer-Gümbel's party colleagues were less generous in their assessment of the defense minister's plans. "I'm amazed that Frau Kramp-Karrenbauer has so quickly reopened this debate," SPD General-Secretary Lars Klingbeil told newspapers belonging to the Funke Mediengruppe. He said the party would not allow Trump to dictate Germany's military spending: "There's nothing doing for that with the SPD," he said, "and we have already clarified that within the coalition many times."
Read more: YouTubers petition for free speech after AKK criticism
The Greens, Germany's top party according to public support, have also indicated they will not back Kramp-Karrenbauer's plan. Party co-leader Robert Habeck told the public broadcaster ZDF that "we need a functional army, which is not above all a question of money." He said Kramp-Karrenbauer would need to "clean up" the military and only then could the funding be discussed.
mkg/cmk (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
For decades, Germany's Defense Ministry has been plagued by scandals, from far-right extremists in the ranks to broken military equipment. Can Merkel's heir apparent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer improve its image? (17.07.2019)
Long considered German Chancellor Angela Merkel's anointed heir, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been building her international profile. But within party ranks, debate is simmering over whether "AKK" is fit for the job. (12.06.2019)
While the transfer of power within the ruling CDU conservatives appears to have been well orchestrated, a new poll suggests few think Merkel's heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is up to the job of chancellor. (29.05.2019)
The head of Germany's CDU is facing a backlash after suggesting there should be "rules" for influential online bloggers during election campaigns. Thousands signed a petition calling for an end to attacks on free speech. (29.05.2019)
The head of Germany's conservative CDU party wants to hold a debate on whether opinions expressed online ahead of elections should face regulation. The idea has sparked an outcry, with critics warning of censorship. (28.05.2019)