 CBS investigates misconduct claims after CEO Les Moonves accused of sexual assault | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

CBS investigates misconduct claims after CEO Les Moonves accused of sexual assault

Following the publication of a New Yorker article accusing CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual assault, CBS has launched an investigation. The company said "appropriate action" will be taken once the investigation is complete.

Les Moonves (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Pizzello)

American broadcaster CBS on Friday said it was investigating personal misconduct allegations after the company's chairman and CEO Les Moonves was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The allegations against Moonves were revealed in a New Yorker article published online late Friday, which detailed the experiences of six women who worked with him between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Read more: Opinion: Why time's up for Harvey Weinstein

"Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine. Two told me that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers," journalist Ronan Farrow wrote. "All said that he became cold or hostile after they rejected his advances, and that they believed their careers suffered as a result," he added.

Among the women quoted in the article were actor Illeana Douglas, writer Janet Jones and producer Christine Peters.

Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize in April this year for his work with the New Yorker that unveiled the sexual allegations brought against Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow wrote that "thirty current and former employees of CBS told me that such behavior extended from Moonves to important parts of the corporation, including CBS News and '60 Minutes,' one of the network's most esteemed programs."

Read more: Opinion: Why 2018 is the year of the woman

"During Moonves's tenure, men at CBS News who were accused of sexual misconduct were promoted, even as the company paid settlements to women with complaints," the article continued.

The #MeToo movement, which gained momentum after the Weinstein allegations came out, has seen a number of high profile executives, businessmen, politicians and entertainers be accused of sexual misconduct.

CBS to 'take appropriate action'

CBS said it takes all allegations of personal misconduct seriously and that the independent directors are "investigating claims that violate the company's clear policies in that regard."

The company did not name Moonves but said it had issued the statement in response to the New Yorker article.

CBS said that once the investigation by independent members of its board had been completed, the full corporate board would review the findings and "take appropriate action."

Read more: What do Europeans consider sexual harassment?

In December Moonves helped to found the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, the New Yorker reported.

"It's a watershed moment … I think it's important that a company's culture will not allow for this. And that's the thing that's far-reaching. There's a lot we're learning. There's a lot we didn't know," it quoted Moonves as saying at a conference in November.

  • Ashley Judd (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Ashley Judd

    In 1997, upcomer Ashley Judd was invited to meet star-maker Harvey Weinstein at an LA hotel, whereupon he tried to coerce her into bed. Judd escaped but refused to be silenced. Many in Hollywood then said the producer's sexual misconduct was an "open secret." "There wasn't a place for us to report these experiences," said Judd, the first to call out Weinstein in the New York Times in October.

  • Rose McGowan (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/AP/Invision/R. Shotwell)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Rose McGowan

    When actor Rose McGowan first told people that Harvey Weinstein had raped her, she says some in Hollywood threatened to end her career. "They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something," she said in a January interview first published in the Observer. But that didn't stop her from later speaking out.

  • USA Taylor Swift (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Taylor Swift

    When Taylor Swift alleged that Denver radio DJ David Mueller reached under her skirt and groped her, he took her to court after it lead to his firing. "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault," she told his lawyer. Swift also told Time magazine that if Mueller was "brazen enough to assault me... imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist."

  • Actress Selma Blair (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Selma Blair

    Blair claims that writer/director James Toback invited her to his room and asked her to remove her clothing while she read a script before asking her for sex. When she refused, he blocked her way and masturbated against her leg. He then threatened to kill her if she dared to talk. "I didn't want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life," said Blair.

  • Alyssa Milano (Getty Images/D. Kambouris)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Alyssa Milano

    "Me Too" was first used in 2006 by gender equality activist Tarana Burke as a rallying cry for young sexual harassment and assault survivors. Actor Alyssa Milano was sent a screenshot of the phrase in October and later tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." She woke to find that over 30,000 people had used #MeToo and burst into tears.

  • Wendy Walsh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. McCartney)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Wendy Walsh

    After Bill O'Reilly and Fox News spent millions on lawyers to settle, and silence, sexual harassment claims, Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and Fox contributor spoke out about O'Reilly after initial reluctance for fear of retaliation. "I felt it was my duty," Walsh told Time, "as a mother of daughters, as an act of love for women everywhere and the women who are silenced, to be brave."

  • Megyn Kelly (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Megyn Kelly

    TV news anchor Megyn Kelly has accused Fox host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "What if we did complain?" she said to Time, "if we spoke our truth in our strongest voices? What if that worked to change reality right now?" Perhaps that change has already started to come. "I always thought maybe things could change for my daughter," said Kelly. "I never thought things could change for me."

  • Susan Fowler (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Van Tine)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Susan Fowler

    An Uber engineer, Fowler felt powerless with "a harasser in the White House" and decided to out sexual harassers at Uber in a blog post. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was subsequently forced to resign and 20-odd employees were fired. "There's something really empowering about standing up for what's right," said Fowler, who has been described as a whistle-blower — which she calls "a badge of honor."

  • Terry Crews (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Terry Crews

    The actor and former American football star is one of a number of men who have said "me too." Crews has taken out a sexual assault lawsuit against talent agent Adam Venit, who he accuses of groping him at a party in Hollywood in February 2016. Also among Time's Silence Breakers is actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who's accused talent agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenager.

    Author: Stuart Braun


law/bw (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

What do Europeans consider sexual harassment?

Does a sex joke constitute sexual assault? Or only if they grab your bottom? A survey shows that tolerance levels vary across Europe. EU countries deal differently with sexual harassment, and Germany often lags behind. (12.11.2017)  

Louis C.K., Steven Seagal latest stars to face sexual assault allegations

Comedian Louis C.K. and actor Steven Seagal have joined Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey among the Hollywood figures accused of sexual misconduct. The comedian later admitted that the stories were true. (10.11.2017)  

Berlin and beyond: #MeToo in Germany

It wasn't until director Dieter Wedel was accused of sexual assault in the 1990s, that Germany got loud on #MeToo. But does the country's limping response imply inaction? Tamsin Walker went in search of some clarity. (09.03.2018)  

Opinion: Why 2018 is the year of the woman

#MeToo has sparked a heated debate that runs the gamut: from Oprah Winfrey's appeal for women's rights to Catherine Deneuve's admonition to moderation. Finally, a debate about sexism, says DW's Susanne Lenz-Gleissner. (10.01.2018)  

2017 in culture: The best, the worst, and the surprising

Auction records, blockbusters cinema, sexual scandals and terrorist attacks defined this year in culture. From #MeToo to the 'Last Jedi,' DW looks at the most important moments of 2017. (27.12.2017)  

Woody Allen rejects daughter's child molestation allegations

Woody Allen's estranged, adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has revived claims that he sexually assaulted her as a 7-year-old girl. The prolific filmmaker, now 82, has disclaimed the graphic accusations as "cynical." (19.01.2018)  

Australia launches workplace sexual harassment inquiry

The Australian Human Rights Commission said the inquiry was believed to be the world's first in response to #MeToo. It will examine the many sides of workplace sexual harassment and make recommendations. (20.06.2018)  

Opinion: Why time's up for Harvey Weinstein

After decades of misdeeds, the moment of reckoning has finally arrived for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In earlier times, he would have gotten away with it – but not anymore, writes DW's Kate Ferguson. (26.05.2018)  

Why #MeToo will be a recurring theme throughout the Berlinale

From initiatives such as "Nobody's Doll" and #BlackCarpetBerlinale to Kim Ki-duk's controversial invitation, here's how the debate on #MeToo has been fueled even before the Berlin film festival kicked off. (15.02.2018)  

Sweden says rape is rape, regardless of force or threats

A Swedish law that sex without consent constitutes rape, even when there are no threats or force involved, has gone into effect. The move was welcomed by rights groups including Amnesty International. (01.07.2018)  

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault, opening a symbolic legal battle with a #MeToo movement that is demanding justice. (05.06.2018)  

Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against third woman

Former film studio boss Harvey Weinstein is now fighting rape and sexual assault charges against a total of three women. If convicted of the more serious charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. (03.07.2018)  

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

Giving power to the #MeToo movement, the people who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment have been named Time's 2017 Person of the Year. Here are some of the most high-profile "Silence Breakers." (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

New Yorker article

Related content

USA #MeToo Protestmarsch in Hollywood

WorldLink: The women speaking out 13.07.2018

On this week's show, we meet a woman in Japan who is speaking up against sexual violence in a male-dominated society, we learn about the history of the suffragette movement in Britain and an Indonesian woman talks about her fight to protect women's rights in conflict zones. Plus, we meet a model who won't let her handicap keep her from the catwalk — even if she's in a wheelchair. 

Spanien Proteste nach Gerichtsentscheidung im Prozess La Manada

Outrage in Spain as Pamplona sexual abuse 'wolf pack' released on bail 23.06.2018

Citizens and political leaders denounced the decision to release the five men just three months after judges convicted them on lesser charges. Protests were held in cities across Spain.

USA New York - Harvey Weinstein stellt sich der Polizei

Opinion: Why time's up for Harvey Weinstein 26.05.2018

After decades of misdeeds, the moment of reckoning has finally arrived for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In earlier times, he would have gotten away with it – but not anymore, writes DW's Kate Ferguson.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 