 ′Cats′ and ′Madea′ lead Golden Raspberry Awards for worst films | News | DW | 08.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Cats' and 'Madea' lead Golden Raspberry Awards for worst films

The furry feline flop, as well as several Academy Award nominees, have been nominated for the movie industry's least coveted plaudits. The Oscars are to be announced in a Sunday evening awards ceremony.

Ian McKellen in Cats (picture-alliance/Universal Pictures/dpa)

The nominations for the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced on Saturday. Better known as the Razzies, the parody award celebrates the worst in cinema over the past year and coincide with their more illustrious cousin, the Academy Awards, which are scheduled for Sunday.

"Voting members of The Golden Raspberry Awards have sifted through a bumper crop of cinematic crud and made their selections for 2019's Worst Achievements in film," the organization said on its website.

Leading the nominations were the much-derided A Madea Family Funeral, major-studio flop Cats, and the horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate, the latter of which review website Rotten Tomatoes describes as "dishonoring the events" it portrays and "offensively exploitative" towards the innocent victims of the notorious Manson family killings.

Much has been made of the disaster that was Cats, which was directed by Academy Award-winner Tom Hooper, had a massive budget, and for which the studio planned a massive Oscar campaign that it quietly withdrew from in December. Audiences were turned off by the strange and poorly-executed CGI, uneven tone, and the disappointing turns by many celebrated actors and singers.

In the acting categories, other Academy favorites like Jessica Chastain and Judi Dench were nominated. Chastain for the X-men film Dark Phoenix, of which one reviewer said that the only good part of the film was that the credits were correctly spelled, and Dench for Cats.

Perennial Razzie nominee John Travolta was also called out for acting twice, in the critically-panned The Fanatic and the racing drama Trading Paint, which has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $0 in the North American box office.

A Madea Family Funeral was nominated for seven awards, famously having been shot in only seven days as creator Tyler Perry becomes increasingly well-known for the swiftness with which he puts films together without regard to quality.

The Razzies also announced their nominees for the "Redeemer" award, honoring actors who have previously been in poor quality films but had redeemed themselves in 2019. This included Eddie Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Jennifer Lopez. Many film critics had expected Lopez to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her acclaimed performance in the crime drama Hustlers.

Here is a list of the major categories:

Worst Picture

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy 

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass 

Worst Director

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy 

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin 

DW recommends

Golden Raspberry Awards for worst film go to anti-Clinton polemic

Conservative US commentator Dinesh D'Souza swept the Hollywood awards for the year's worst film described as 'too incoherent for serious argument.' Superheroes Batman and Superman did not escape unscathed. (25.02.2017)  

'Transformers' leads Razzie 'worst film' nominations

While the fifth "Transformers" sequel scored the most Razzie nods, top stars including Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Lawrence were also nominated for the award ironically celebrating the year's worst films. (22.01.2018)  

'The Emoji Movie' wins Golden Raspberry for worst picture

The infamous Razzie Awards have been announced, with voters from around the world deciding on the worst movie flops of 2017. "The Emoji Movie" — an animated film staring Sir Patrick Stewart — was picked as worst picture. (03.03.2018)  

Related content

Academy Museum Models

A film museum comes to Hollywood 07.02.2020

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is a cool multimillion dollar project funded by celebrities like Steven Spielberg and full of exciting film history. It's scheduled to open in 2020 ... but will it?

Oscarverleihung 2020, Bong Joon Ho & Team

Oscars: 'Parasite' wins best picture 10.02.2020

South Korean dark comic thriller 'Parasite' has won four Academy Awards, including best picture, becoming the first movie not in English to do so, following controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees.

Los Angeles: Oscarpreisträger Bong Joon Ho

Oscars: 'Parasite' wins Best Picture, making history 10.02.2020

The 92nd Academy Awards have made movie history with the South Korean film 'Parasite' becoming the first non-English language film to win the top Oscar for Best Picture. But director Bong Joon Ho didn't stop there. He picked up three more awards.

Advertisement