 Catholic priest stabbed on church steps in Poland | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Catholic priest stabbed on church steps in Poland

The assailant was arrested, but his motive remains unclear. The priest has undergone surgery as is now stable, Wroclaw University Hospital has said.

Silhouette of a knife attack

A Catholic priest in Poland was in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital on Monday after being stabbed by an assailant in front of a church in the city of Wroclaw. The assailant has been arrested.

Police spokesman Krzysztof Zaporowski said the attacker approached the priest outside of the Holiest Mary church in the city's ancient Ostrow Tumski district.

Polish news site TVP.info reported that the man spoke to the priest, who was on his way inside the church to prepare the altar before mass, before suddenly stabbing him in the chest.

Wroclaw University Hospital said that the priest had undergone surgery for chest wounds.

A motive remains unclear, but the attack came as Poland's large Catholic community is still reeling from the May release of a documentary titled Tell No Oneabout widespread sexual abuse by the clergy, forcing an emergency meeting of Polish bishops.

es/rt (dpa, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Poland's Catholic Church admits clergy sexually abused hundreds of children

Poland's Catholic Church has released a report admitting hundreds of clergymen abused children between 1990 and 2018. Germany's top cardinal said the airing out of past wrongs needs to be a turning point for the church. (14.03.2019)  

Warsaw: Tens of thousands march for gay rights

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said he wanted the city to remain "open" and "tolerant." The LGBT community in Poland has come under sustained attack in recent months by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party. (09.06.2019)  

Poland: Furor over 'rainbow madonna' LGBT activist arrest

An activist appropriated an icon of the Virgin Mary's halo with the LGBT rainbow colors — and is now facing charges. Her protest against the Catholic Church's intolerance has highlighted a significant rift in Poland. (10.05.2019)  

Documentary on child sex abuse by Catholic priests stirs debate in Poland

A newly released documentary about children who were sexually abused by Polish priests has shaken the country, bringing a once-taboo topic to the fore. Now, the Catholic Church and politicians are under pressure to act. (15.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Polen Danzig Aktivisten zeigen Film von Tomasz Sekielski

Documentary on child sex abuse by Catholic priests stirs debate in Poland 15.05.2019

A newly released documentary about children who were sexually abused by Polish priests has shaken the country, bringing a once-taboo topic to the fore. Now, the Catholic Church and politicians are under pressure to act.

Symbolbild Katholische Kirche

US Catholic abuse victims to sue Vatican 14.05.2019

Five Americans who were sexually molested by Catholic priests will sue the Vatican. They aim to force the Catholic Church to release the names and details of thousands of priests involved in alleged abuse cases.

Polen Jaroslaw Kaczynski PIS

Poland: Where Keynes meets Jesus 29.05.2019

The business world is not impressed with Poland's ruling PiS party's plans to boost social spending. But, whisper it softly, the project's mix of social conservatism and social democratic redistribution could be working.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  