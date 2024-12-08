Catholic Church strengthens pastoral care for queer people

In a diocese in the southern German city of Munich, LGBTQI+ believers now have their own contact persons for pastoral care. However, parishioners would like to see even more.

On December 1 this year, the Bavarian Catholic Archdiocese of Munich-Freising reorganized its pastoral care for queer people by creating a nationwide "diocesan network for queer pastoral care," serviced by specially trained pastoral care workers.

During the presentation of the new service, Ruth Huber, who heads the archdiocese's administrative center responsible for pastoral care and church life, said this was "another big step" toward the inclusion of queer believers. She said the archdiocese welcomes queer people into the Catholic Church and is trying to create a "safer space" for them within the church.

Until the end of November, Munich's Catholic Church of St. Paul presented an exhibition of large-format portraits of 14 queer people — individuals who had been involved in the "#OutInChurch" initiative, which was calling for a change in attitude toward queer church employees.

More church services

Munich-Freising is not the first German diocese to offer this kind of pastoral care. Several others, such as those in Freiburg, Trier and Berlin, already have such services. However, Munich-Freising is considered one of Germany's most important archdioceses, as Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) was its Archbishop from 1977 to 1982.

Since February, Ludger Schepers has been the German Bishops' Conference's Pastoral Commission's representative to the queer community. He is the Auxiliary Bishop of Essen. In an interview with DW, Schepers pointed out that he had already been working for six years in this area of pastoral care for queer people, albeit "without an official mandate."

Schepers says the new network in Munich is a positive step. However, he adds that, "Not every diocese will be able to take on the issue on the same scale as a large archdiocese, such as Munich's or Freiburg's."

He believes the dioceses should build networks. He has some suggestions for everyday improvements: "In principle, it is desirable that local church staff become sensitized about their choice of words and ensure that people's concerns are taken seriously. There should be no discrimination."

Auxiliary Bishop Ludger Schepers is the German Bishops' Conference's representative for queer pastoral care Image: Oliver Müller/Bistum EssenQuelle: https://netx.bistum-essen.de/portals/medienportal/#category/419

Fighting discrimination

Less than two years ago, Germany's Catholic Church liberalized its employment law for the approximately 790,000 church employees and Caritas, a Catholic confederation of service organizations, following years of complaints about discrimination. The liberalization meant the church announced its intention to stop probing the private lives of its employees and to stop dismissing people for entering a same-sex partnership.

In the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising, the new pastoral service is intended to offer pastoral care to queer people, as well as to their relatives. Seventeen pastoral carers have been qualified for the service.

One of them is Franziska Ilmberger. She works at the Munich University chaplaincy. In an interview with local newspaper, Abendzeitung, she said that being a Christian, for her, means standing up, "When people are wronged." She argued that queer people experience a lot of injustice in their lives, and are judged for who they love. Ilmberger says that the message of Jesus is opposed to such discrimination.

Kevin Hellwig, a 29-year-old church employee, is engaged to his same-sex partner. He welcomes the establishment of the new network as "very good."

"We are reaching out to people who have been driven away from the church for decades, and centuries," Hellwig told DW.

He says one cannot expect "that gays and lesbians will come knocking on the church doors." Instead, he believes the church should go to where LGBTQI+ people are living and working, and talk to them.

Hellwig feels it is also important that the church takes a stand against those within the church who have right-wing extremist views, and demonstrate hatred of LGBTQI+ life.

Kevin Hellwig: As a sacristan, he prepares liturgical celebrations Image: Christoph Strack/DW

Reform to continue

Auxiliary Bishop Ludger Schepers from the diocese of Essen, in western Germany, says church members "at the grassroots level" generally seem to be more advanced than the church establishment when it comes to queer life.

He emphasizes that every single person is a creature of God: "And the way he or she is right now, is simply the way it is... There is no such thing as 'more' or 'less' dignity." But Schepers concedes that the new openness at the grassroots level is not enough.

He says the Church's texts, "Must be reviewed in light of today's insights, in terms of moral theology, and ethics." He feels the Synodal Committee — which promotes dialogue within the church and convenes every December — should focus on this topic in the near future.

Kevin Hellwig, however, wishes for even more change. For instance, with respect to Catholic sexual morality, "The homosexual act remains a sin. Nothing has changed at all," he argued. Despite the expanded pastoral services, Hellwig finds the unchanged church's rules, "disheartening."

For him, the new network only provides, hope for more change. "The church needs to move much further," Hellwig said. Perhaps the new network of pastoral carers will indeed pass along this pressure — to the top.

This article was originally written in German.

