Catholic cardinal Marks says files on child abusers 'destroyed'

Germany's top cardinal Reinhard Marx slammed the Catholic Church officials for their response to the decades-long pedophilia scandal at a conference called by Pope Francis in Vatican on Saturday.

"Sexual abuse of children and young people can be traced back, in no small part, to the abuse of power in the area of administration," Marx said in his address with the pope in attendance.

Vatican officials were "trampling on the rights of victims" by deliberately canceling or overriding procedures for investigating child abuse, according to Marx.

"It was not the perpetrators, but the victims who were regulated and pushed into silence," said Marx, who also serves as the head of German Bishops' Conference.

"The files that documented these horrible acts and could name those responsible were destroyed or not created at all."

Working to regain trust

In recent months, leading Catholic officials in Australia, Chile, US, and other countries across the world were removed from office on accusations of covering up child abuse. At the same time, a group of Catholic nuns protested against an influential bishop who they claim committed multiple rapes.

On Saturday, Cardinal Marx called for transparency in order for the Church to win back "trust," saying that secrecy provoked "conspiracy theories."

He urged the Church to redefine its standards of confidentially and make its judiciary more open, as well as report on numbers and details linked with abuse cases.

The three-day conference attended by 190 delegates from around the globe is set to close on Sunday, with Pope Francis set to give a speech on ways to overcome the scandal.

