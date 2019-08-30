Category 5 Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas

Authorities have evacuated people from low-lying areas as Dorian made a direct hit on the islands. Hours after slamming into the Bahamas, it turned into a Category 5 hurricane, the most dangerous category.
Hurricane Dorian slammed into parts of the Bahamas on Sunday, creating life-threatening conditions for residents and tourists on the islands. The US National Hurricane Center said that the major storm made landfall in the Bahamas around 12:40 p.m. local time (1640 UTC/GMT).
Dorian has become a Category 5 storm, maintaining top sustained winds of 160 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour), according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami. Category 5 is the most dangerous on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned in a nationally televised briefing that "Hurricane Dorian is a devastating, dangerous storm approaching our islands."
Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones
'Assist us'
Ahead of the hurricane's landfall in the Bahamas, canned food and bottled water disappeared quickly from shelves and people boarded up their homes.
"We ask for God's guidance and for God to assist us through this," Minnis said.
Any remaining tourists in the Bahamas were sent to government shelters in schools, churches and other buildings offering protection from the storm.
Over the next two to three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of rain, unleash devastating winds and whip up an abnormal and dangerous rise in sea level called storm surge, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue.
The storm-prone Bahamas on average faces a direct hit from a hurricane every four years, officials said.
Forecasters now expect Dorian to curve upward after hitting the Bahamas.
US prepares for Dorian
The storm's current path could spare the US a direct hit, but still threatens Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina with powerful winds and rising ocean water that causes potentially deadly flooding.
Florida towns told residents to remain vigilant despite forecasts they might dodge a Dorian landfall, as a tropical storm watch was issued for the state's south Atlantic coast.
Meanwhile, North Carolina authorities warned residents Dorian was heading their way.
North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEMA) said the storm was forecast to keep moving in the state's direction for the next 48 hours.
"Now is the time to prepare and assemble disaster supplies," said Katie Webster, an NCEMA meteorologist, urging people to prepare a week's supply of food and water.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Construction codes in the Bahamas require homes to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane
ls,sri/msh (AP, Reuters)
Dorian has gathered strength while moving toward Florida and is now an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane. The exact path of the storm remains unclear, but millions are believed to be at risk. (30.08.2019)
Despite the Caribbean escaping largely unscathed, the hurricane is gathering pace as it heads towards the US mainland. President Trump has canceled a planned trip to Poland as a result. (30.08.2019)