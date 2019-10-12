Catalonia protesters begin march toward Barcelona

Pro-independence demonstrators set out from five cities across Catalonia on Wednesday, walking along major highways and planning to converge in Barcelona on Friday, to protest nine Catalan leaders being handed jail sentences earlier this week. The Spanish government has said it will be firm in maintaining order after protests on Tuesday saw activists throwing stones and flares at police and setting garbage cans on fire.

Tens of thousands of people have set out with plans to converge in Barcelona by Friday

Thirty people were arrested over the violence, which came after separatist leaders, including former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, were handed jailed sentences ranging from nine to 13 years.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office issued a statement promising that any kind of violence would be dealt with in "a proportional manner."

"Sanchez has sent ... a clear message: he does not rule out any scenario, everything is planned and he will act, if necessary, firmly [and] in a proportional manner," the statement read.

Catalan leader Torra refuses to condemn violence

On Wednesday, Sanchez, a member of the Socialist party, met with the leaders of Spain's other main parties to seek a common response to the unrest.

"The government must apply the national security law now so that [Catalan leader] Quim Torra isn't at any time in charge of the security" of Catalonia, said Pablo Casado, the leader of the conservative People's Party, after talks with the prime minister.

Torra, already reviled in Madrid for his pro-independence stance, earned further rebuke from national lawmakers for refusing to condemn the protest violence when asked about it by reporters.

Quim Torra (center) took part in the march next to the A-7 highway from Girona to Barcelona

"What it is important here is to see these people rejecting the sentences," Torra said while participating in a protest march near Girona. "It's fantastic to see the people mobilizing."

When Spain's Supreme Court sentenced the separatist leaders, it also issued an international arrest warrant for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is in exile in Belgium.

Puigdemont helped set off the current unrest when he carried out an independence referendum in 2017 over Madrid's objections.

es/msh (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. You can sign up to receive it directly here.